(Customs Officer charged with exposing genitals to police constable)

Kaieteur News- A 36-year-old Customs Officer was on Friday charged for allegedly exposing his genitals to a policeman, resisting arrest and disorderly behaviour.
The accused has been identified as Jamal Forde of Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
Forde was arrested for the offences two months ago but was only charged on Friday following an investigation.
The Customs Officer appeared before Magistrate Abigail Gibbs at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded not guilty to the offences.
He was granted $60,000 bail for exposing his genitals, $50,000 bail for resisting arrest and $50,000 for disorderly behaviour.
Forde is scheduled to return to court on December 12, 2024.
