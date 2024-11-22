Remembering the heroic act of Constable Looknauth Singh during the Essequibo payroll attack 1965

Dear Editor

On the morning of Monday 26th July 1965, Constable 6815 Looknauth Singh was detailed at Suddie Police Station to escort the Ministry of Works Paymaster and his canister of money to Anna Regina, to pay workers. But by afternoon, Doctors at the Georgetown Hospital were fighting to save his life after he was flown to the city by army helicopter.

As Singh was walking towards the Pay Officer at Anna Regina, behind a porter, who was carrying the canister a masked man crept up from behind and dealt him with a severe blow earlier that day. The attacker whipped out a knife, and stabbed him several times, then severing his landyard, took possession of the constable’s revolver.

The bleeding constable grappled with his assailant, and although the revolver was pointed at him, he instinctively ran into the Pay Office where he knew the canister would be but even as he did this, the attacker cornered him and discharged a round, which hit him in the thigh.

The constable lunged forward, and despite his injuries, managed to make his assailant drop the weapon. Both dived for the revolver on the floor.

The assailant faked death. Singh believing that the man was badly injured staggered toward the Pay Master and the canister, when suddenly the man jumped up and fled. The Pay Master took the revolver from Singh and fired a shot at the fleeing man but missed his mark.

Later the same day, Nazir Mohamed called Feroze, was arrested by villagers in the backlands with his face still blackened, and bullet wounds on his body. Mohamed was charged with wounding with intent to commit murder. He was tried and sentenced to six years imprisonment and ordered to receive eight strokes (lashes).

Constable Singh was awarded the George Medal by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll for Gallantry of an extremely high order.

In 1970 his Excellency Cde. Arthur Chung, President of Guyana and Chancellor of the orders of Guyana, appointed him a member of the Order of Service of an exceptionally high quality beyond the normal call of duty, in the cause of the advancement of the welfare of Guyana and its people.

Yours truly

Frank DeAbreu

