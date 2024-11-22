(Remembering the heroic act of Constable Looknauth Singh during the Essequibo payroll attack 1965)

Latest update November 22nd, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 22, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor
On the morning of Monday 26th July 1965, Constable 6815 Looknauth Singh was detailed at Suddie Police Station to escort the Ministry of Works Paymaster and his canister of money to Anna Regina, to pay workers. But by afternoon, Doctors at the Georgetown Hospital were fighting to save his life after he was flown to the city by army helicopter.
As Singh was walking towards the Pay Officer at Anna Regina, behind a porter, who was carrying the canister a masked man crept up from behind and dealt him with a severe blow earlier that day. The attacker whipped out a knife, and stabbed him several times, then severing his landyard, took possession of the constable’s revolver.
The bleeding constable grappled with his assailant, and although the revolver was pointed at him, he instinctively ran into the Pay Office where he knew the canister would be but even as he did this, the attacker cornered him and discharged a round, which hit him in the thigh.
The constable lunged forward, and despite his injuries, managed to make his assailant drop the weapon. Both dived for the revolver on the floor.
The assailant faked death. Singh believing that the man was badly injured staggered toward the Pay Master and the canister, when suddenly the man jumped up and fled. The Pay Master took the revolver from Singh and fired a shot at the fleeing man but missed his mark.
Later the same day, Nazir Mohamed called Feroze, was arrested by villagers in the backlands with his face still blackened, and bullet wounds on his body. Mohamed was charged with wounding with intent to commit murder. He was tried and sentenced to six years imprisonment and ordered to receive eight strokes (lashes).
Constable Singh was awarded the George Medal by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll for Gallantry of an extremely high order.
In 1970 his Excellency Cde. Arthur Chung, President of Guyana and Chancellor of the orders of Guyana, appointed him a member of the Order of Service of an exceptionally high quality beyond the normal call of duty, in the cause of the advancement of the welfare of Guyana and its people.
Yours truly
Frank DeAbreu
(Remembering the heroic act of Constable Looknauth Singh during the Essequibo payroll attack 1965)
(Essequibo payroll attack 1965)
Nov 22, 2024-Guyana to face Canada today By Rawle Toney The Green Machine, Guyana’s national rugby team, is set to make its mark at this year’s Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championship, hosted at...
Nov 22, 2024
Nov 22, 2024
Nov 22, 2024
Nov 22, 2024
Nov 21, 2024
…Peeping Tom kaieteur News – Advocates for fingerprint verification in Guyana’s elections herald it as... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]