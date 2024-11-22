President signals tougher penalties for reckless drivers

Kaieteur News- President Irfaan Ali on Thursday directed the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to take immediate action to tackle various issues on the roadways, including speeding trucks, reckless driving, and drunk driving.

His call comes in the wake of the tragic accident on Tuesday morning on Sherriff Street, Georgetown, where a pedestrian, Carlton Smartt, was killed in a collision involving two trucks. Smartt, a father of two young children, was the latest victim of a string of fatal road accidents.

The President has since scheduled a meeting with the Attorney General and the leadership of the GPF to discuss strategies to address the growing concerns about road safety. “High on the agenda is the recent increase in accidents on the roadways, especially as it relates to speeding trucks and driving under the influence of alcohol,” the Office of the President stated in a release.

During a live broadcast, President Ali, accompanied by Police Commissioner (ag) Clifton Hicken, Deputy Police Commissioner Ravindradat Budhram, and Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh, outlined several measures to improve road safety. These include the use of body cameras for police officers to capture video evidence of traffic violations, enhanced CCTV surveillance to track reckless drivers, and stricter penalties for traffic infractions.

The Head-of- State emphasised the importance of holding all drivers accountable, particularly truck drivers, and urged the Attorney General to review current laws for potential gaps. “I have asked the Attorney General to examine the laws to see where there are gaps so that truck owners can also have the responsibility of ensuring their drivers work within guidelines,” the President stated. He further stressed that CCTV cameras would play a crucial role in identifying “errant drivers” who endanger the lives of others.

The President noted that existing laws already allow for the suspension of licences for specific traffic violations and promised full implementation. “Drivers on the whole, but especially those truck drivers, public transportation drivers, I am asking you, not to do anything special—all I am asking you to do in the interest of saving lives, is to comply with the law, comply with the rules,” Ali urged.

The issue of driving under the influence of alcohol also took centre stage during the broadcast. President Ali tasked the GPF with enforcing the law to its fullest extent, including holding bar owners accountable for serving alcohol to drivers. He called for bars to display clear signage about the law and warned that licenses would be suspended for those who do not comply. “I require that the GPF implement the law to the maximum,” the President said, stressing the need for stricter enforcement to curb drunk driving.

In response to speeding, the President announced that the GPF would start publishing the names of drivers who exceed the speed limit more than three times and would suspend their licenses for repeat offenses. “They are now going to go through all the drivers because this public notice was there, and they will move in accordance with the law to have those licenses suspended,” President Ali declared. He also revealed that, as of now, 893 speeding tickets have been issued on the New Heroes Highway alone, and the GPF would continue to crack down on violators. “We have to take these actions to save you. We have to take these actions to save you from yourselves because you put your life at risk and, in putting your life at risk, you are also putting the life of others at risk,” Ali warned.

Another key issue addressed was the illegal use of sirens and emergency lights on private vehicles. President Ali urged the public to remove such devices immediately. “If you have sirens and emergency lights illegally on your vehicle, I’m asking you to remove them immediately,” he said, stressing that those caught using them would face legal action. He also instructed the Attorney General to amend the laws to allow for the suspension of licenses for drivers using illegal sirens and lights.

“We are seeing tremendous abuse. I’ve also asked the Commissioner of Police and his team to move immediately on all those shops and centres selling these illegal lights and sirens,” the President added.

In his plea for public cooperation, President Ali called on commuters to take responsibility for ensuring their safety. “If you are in a public transportation that is driving dangerously, that is putting you and other passengers’ lives at risk, you have a responsibility to please stop the bus, disembark, and report that bus,” he urged. “This is a work together, and I’m pleading with commuters to help us save your own lives and the lives of others.”

Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken in his address, assured the public that the GPF would be stepping up efforts to address the issue. “We are going to double back and put all the mechanisms in place. Drivers, you are going to see us. We are going to be working with you,” Hicken said. He also announced plans to implement retraining for truck drivers to ensure safer practices on the roads. “Truck drivers, we are going to be coming after you. We are going to be putting you in order, and we are going to have retraining,” he stated.

Nandlall confirmed that amendments to the law have already been made to address drunken driving, introducing harsher penalties for those found guilty, particularly in cases involving fatalities. He also mentioned new regulations aimed at reducing the risks posed by overloaded trucks, including speed limits tied to weight, and stricter licensing for drivers of large vehicles. “We cannot continue with the carnage in the manner that we are doing now,” Nandlall stated, pledging that the new measures would be strictly enforced to ensure road safety.

