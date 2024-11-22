New magistrates’ courts for Providence, La Parfaite Harmonie estimated to cost $1.3B

Kaieteur News- The government, through the Supreme Court of Judicature, is preparing to construct new magistrates’ courts at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and has set aside $1.3 billion for the works.

The Supreme Court of Judicature sought bids for the construction of Magistrates’ Court and Living Quarter at La Parfaite Harmonie. Some $453,272,879 is estimated for this project.

Five companies submitted bids to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) for this contract. They are Shandong Dejian International Economic & Technical Corporation Guyana Inc. – $703,840,756; D. Chowkai & Sons Construction – $501,812,204; Dundas Construction Inc. – $489,856,592; Green State Oil & Gas Service Inc. – $339,828,845; and S&K Construction Consultancy Services & General Supplies Inc. – $561,192,196.

The agency had tendered also for the construction of a two-storey building to house two Magistrates’ Courts at Providence. This project is estimated to cost $862,917,424.

The companies vying for this contract are D. Chowkai & Sons Construction – $495,493,321; Builders Hardware General Supplies & Construction – $849,023,485; Satar Mohamed & Son Construction & Hardware Supplies – $832,085,910; CB General Contracting Service Inc – $1,085,119,807; MEP Engineering Services Inc. – $1,017,477,339; Shandong Dejian International Economic & Technical Corporation Guyana Inc. – $963,440,414; Romano Builders – $1,055,244,536; Builders Engineering & Architectural Consultancy – $845,951,139; and Green State Oil & Gas Service Inc. – $323,491,051.

In 2022, the Ministry of Legal Affairs announced plans to construct the magistrates’ court at La Parfaite Harmonie which will also provide services for the Westminister area.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC among other officials of the Judiciary at the time had visited a plot of land identified by the Government of Guyana for the construction of a modern Magistrates’ Court.

The plot of land is conveniently located adjacent to the Parfaite Harmonie Police Station, the ministry had reported.

In a comment, Attorney General Nandlall indicated that constructing the court is yet another example of constructive engagement and cooperation between the Executive and the Judiciary in their common pursuit to build a modern, competent and efficient justice system, accessible by and to every citizen.

“The other two Magistrates Courts in close vicinity located at Wales and Vreed-en-Hoop, have been overburdened by the appreciable swell in population on the West Bank of Demerara due to new housing schemes established by the Government. This new Court House will significantly relieve the burden from the other two Courts,” he said at the time.

The Magistrates’ Courts for Providence will be the latest edition to the East Bank Area. Last year, the minister and the judicial team turned the sod for the construction of a court building at Friendship which cost $388 million.

