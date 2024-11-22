Latest update November 22nd, 2024 1:00 AM

More charges for Brutus

Embattled Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus

Kaieteur News- Embattled Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus is set to appear at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court today to face 21 additional financial charges.

These charges, which were filed by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), are reportedly related to allegations of money laundering and fraud.

Kaieteur News understands that Brutus was informed of the new charges by SOCU on Tuesday. The charges come as part of SOCU’s ongoing investigation into the finances and financial dealings of the Assistant Commissioner.

Brutus previously faced 231 charges, including offences of money laundering, misconduct in public office, larceny as a public officer, and liability of officials. He was released on bail in the sum of $16.5 million. Earlier this week, on Monday, Brutus was slapped with 201 additional charges related to financial crimes, for which he was granted bail of $10.5 million. Previously, Brutus had faced 30 similar charges in an earlier court appearance and was placed on $6.2 million bail. The court matter is being heard by Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty.

In a separate legal move on Tuesday, Brutus filed a lawsuit seeking $400 million in damages. He accuses several senior officers of the Guyana Police Force and SOCU of misconduct and abuse of power during their time in office. Brutus claims that between July 1 and October 24, 2024, these officers engaged in unlawful behaviour that caused significant harm to his personal and business reputation. The lawsuit names high-ranking officials, including the Head of SOCU, Fazil Karimbaksh; Deputy Commissioner Ravindradat Budhram; Assistant Commissioner Errol Watts; Deputy Head of SOCU Mahadeo Singh; Finance Officer Bharat Persaud; Deputy Superintendent Frank Harvey; and several others.

Brutus and his wife, Adonika Aulder, along with a businessman, were charged after a lengthy investigation by SOCU into alleged financial crimes. These charges span several months and involve money laundering and obtaining money by false pretences. In October, it was revealed that eight bank accounts—belonging to Brutus, his wife, and their child—totalling $500 million, had been frozen as part of the investigation.

