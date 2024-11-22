Latest update November 22nd, 2024 12:03 AM

Don’t Play With Big Aunty

Nov 22, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

…Dem Boys Seh 

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh one old man been married to he wife fuh 50 years. De man sit down one day, scratch he head, and decide he gotta analyze this marriage thing. He tell he wife, “Fifty years ago, we had a lil cheap house, a junk car, a sofa bed, and a black and white TV dat only show ten inches. But back den, every night, I deh wid a hot 23-year-old gal. Now, I got a $50 million mansion, a $4 million car, a king-size bed, and a flat-screen TV big like de seawall. But guess what? I deh wid a 69-year-old woman every night. Yuh nah think you slackin’ on yuh end ah de deal?”

De man seh he wife watch he straight in de eye. She is a reasonable woman, yuh know. She tell he plain plain, “No problem, honey. You go find a hot 23-year-old gal. I ain’t gon stop yuh. But lemme tell yuh straight, I gon mek sure you back livin’ in a cheap house, drivin’ a junk car, sleepin’ pun a sofa bed, and watchin’ yuh same lil 10-inch black and white TV.”

Dem boys seh de man nah seh a word after dat. He just sit down quiet like a mouse and start tinkin’ bout life. Is like he remember how de sofa bed used to squeak and how de lil TV did only pick up static half de time.

Moral ah de story? When yuh wife reasonable, she still dangerous. Dem boys seh some man quick fuh forget who help mek de $50 million house and de $4 million car possible. But dem reasonable woman? Dem remind yuh quick who own de key to de mansion—and who could change de locks.

Talk half. Leff half

(Don’t Play With Big Aunty)

Features/Columnists

