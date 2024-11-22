Developing countries should not be curtailed in exploiting natural resources- PM Modi tells Parliament

Kaieteur News- Guyana has a big role to play in ending the imbalance where countries in the Global South are forced to pay the price for climate change. In an address to the National Assembly on Thursday during the 87th Sitting of the 12th Parliament, India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi underscored his country’s support for global development.

He said, “India believes that the Global South in the past suffered way too much. In the past, we progressed while protecting nature as this was an integral part of our character and culture; however several countries achieved development by harming the environment.”

To this end, the Prime Minister noted that countries in the Global South are being forced to pay the highest price for climate change. Modi called for this imbalance to end, pointing to the key role Guyana plays in this equation.

“It is absolutely imperative to correct this imbalance in the world. Friends, whether it is India, or Guyana, we also have our aspirations for development. We dream of better lives for our people and that is why it is of utmost importance that the Global South speaks in one voice. This is a moment of awakening for the countries of the Global South. This moment is presenting us with an opportunity to work together and to create a new world order and in this I see a big role for Guyana and for all of the people representatives here today,” India’s Prime Minister urged.

During a ceremony on Wednesday evening at State House, President Irfaan Ali bestowed PM Modi with Guyana’s highest national award, the Order of Excellence for championing various solutions for developing states.

Speaking on the award conferred on him, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the honour. He dedicated the award to the people of India as he underscored the deep relationship between the two countries. The Prime Minister noted, “The relationship between India and Guyana runs deep. This relationship is one of soil, of sweat and of hard work. It was about 180 years ago that an Indian set foot for the first time on Guyanese soil and after that in good times and bad, whatever the circumstances, the relations between India and Guyana have been filled with deep affection.”

Some 24 years ago when he first visited, Modi said he was anxious to learn about the country’s rich heritage and history. The Prime Minister said he still has a lot of memories of cricket and chutney.

Meanwhile, he recognized Guyana as a country that feels just like his home. He pointed out that both India and Guyana experienced the same type of colonialism and struggles, along with the restlessness for freedom from subjugation.

Modi also addressed the importance of democracy in a country. He said, “Every single effort by you to strengthen democracy in Guyana is contributing towards development in the world. As we make effort to strengthen democracy, we must also continuously keep an eye on what is happening around the world.”

The Prime Minister reasoned that the world today is faced with different challenges, with systems and institutions created after the Second World War crumbling. After the COVID-19 Pandemic, he said, “When we should have moved towards a new world order, the world was caught up with other things. In these circumstances, the best motto the world can follow today to move forward is ‘Democracy first, Humanity first.”

According to him, “The mantra democracy first teaches us that we must take everyone along and in doing so, become a partner in everyone’s development. The humanity first motto guides our decisions. When we make humanity first the basis of our decisions, the results we obtain are always in the interest of mankind. Friends, our democratic values are so strong that they become our pillar of support, enabling us to face any ups and downs on our path to development. To build an inclusive society, there is no better system than democracy.”

The Prime minister recognized the challenges of today, pointing to terrorism, drugs and cybercrime as examples. He insisted that it is only through overcoming those difficulties that a better future will be created for generations to come. “This is possible only when we let democracy first, humanity first to take center stage,” Modi told the National Assembly.

(Developing countries should not be curtailed in exploiting natural resources- PM Modi tells Parliament)

(Developing countries)