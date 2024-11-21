Venezuelan miner jailed for cocaine and ganja possession

Kaieteur News- A 26-year-old Venezuelan was sentenced to a total of 40 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Leoner Gonzalez, a miner, appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to answer to the charges.

The court heard that Gonzalez was found in possession of both cocaine and cannabis, substances believed to be intended for trafficking. After the charges were read to him, Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the offences. Magistrate Singh sentenced him to 40 months in prison for the possession of cocaine and 36 months for cannabis possession, with both sentences to run concurrently.

