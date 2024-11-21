Two men wanted for child rape

Latest update November 21st, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 21, 2024 News
Kaieteur News– The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday issued two separate wanted bulletins for men accused of raping a child under the age of 16.
The wanted men have been identified as, 32-year-old Devendra Persaud, also known as ‘Alias,’ and 25-year-old Galard Gill also known as ‘Daddy Boy.’ Police listed Persaud’s last known address as Lot 47 Industry, East Coast Demerara, and Gill’s as Silver Hill, Soesdyke, Linden Highway. Persons with information about the duo’s whereabouts are asked to contact the police on 227-1149, 225-8196, 227-1611, 268-2329, 226-3405, 225-6978, 333-3876, 225-8196 or the nearest police station.
Nov 21, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The D-Up Basketball Academy is gearing up to wrap its first-of-its-kind, two-month youth basketball camp, which tipped off in September at the Tuschen Primary School (TPS)...
Nov 21, 2024
Nov 20, 2024
Nov 20, 2024
Nov 20, 2024
Nov 20, 2024
Attorney-at- Law, Devindra Kissoon Kaieteur News- Justice Nareshwar on Wednesday dismissed a court action filed by Opposition... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]