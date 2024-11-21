Latest update November 21st, 2024 1:00 AM

Nov 21, 2024

Two men wanted for child rape

Kaieteur News– The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday issued two separate wanted bulletins for men accused of raping a child under the age of 16.

The wanted men have been identified as, 32-year-old Devendra Persaud, also known as ‘Alias,’ and 25-year-old Galard Gill also known as ‘Daddy Boy.’ Police listed Persaud’s last known address as Lot 47 Industry, East Coast Demerara, and Gill’s as Silver Hill, Soesdyke, Linden Highway. Persons with information about the duo’s whereabouts are asked to contact the police on 227-1149, 225-8196, 227-1611, 268-2329, 226-3405, 225-6978, 333-3876, 225-8196 or the nearest police station.

 

