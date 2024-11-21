The Opposition’s favourite game is to deny, deflect and blame!

Kaieteur News- Elections season deh around de corner. Yuh does know it is that time when yuh see de Opposition polishing up its favourite excuse — “We wuz robbed!” Like clockwork, they come out swinging, blaming everybody but themselves for the losses they know deep down they deserve.

Now, don’t get me wrong, losing is no fun. Especially when you’ve been promising your supporters that this time is going to be different. But the problem with Opposition parties is they don’t know how to lose gracefully. They can’t even pretend they lost fair and square. Nah, it’s always about some shady business that’s been going on in the background. If they don’t shout about rigging, voter impersonation, or ghost voters, then they’re basically admitting to their supporters that they failed. And heaven forbid that happens!

Take a look at the smaller parties, the ones that can’t even gather enough support to fill a minibus. Dem does tek dem licks like a man. Dem does claim, “Well, it’s a tough fight, we’ll try harder next time”? No!

But it’s the larger parties who really take the cake. You see, when they lose, they don’t take their licks like good sports. Nah, they spin the story, tell the country how they were cheated, how ballots went missing, how their voters were “impersonated. They would have you think election day was some kind of crime drama.

But here’s the real kicker. The supporters who know their party lost fair and square? They’re the first ones to jump on the bandwagon and cry foul. Why? Because they don’t want to admit that their heroes failed them. It’s easier to claim there was some big conspiracy than to just accept, you didn’t win. People love to hold on to the narrative that someone else is to blame for their failure, even if it’s all just smoke and mirrors.

So here’s the thing, Opposition: maybe it’s time to stop the nonsense. If you lost, you lost. If you didn’t win, no need to go looking for ghosts in the ballot boxes. The truth is, sometimes it’s better to accept defeat with dignity than to build up stories that will just fall apart under scrutiny. And at the end of the day, when you keep crying “rigging” and “cheating,” you’re just playing into the hands of those who know exactly how to keep you looking like a fool.

So, Opposition, next time you lose, take a seat, have a drink, and maybe—just maybe—learn how to lose like a grown-up. It’ll save you a lot of trouble down the road.

Talk half. Leff half.

