Rape accused found not guilty by jury

kaieteur News- A 52-year-old businessman Rohan Narine, was found not guilty by a jury on Wednesday on a charge of rape allegedly committed on a female from the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Represented by attorney Bernard Da Silva, Narine from Cullen Public Road, Essequibo Coast appeared at the Essequibo Supreme Court Judicature before Justice Peter Hugh. Following a two-day trial, Justice Hugh ruled that the accused was not guilty. Da Silva stated, “The jury took less than an hour to return a unanimous verdict of not guilty.” Consequently, the charge against Narine will be dropped.