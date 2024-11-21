Pensioner charged with sexual activity with a child

kaieteur News- A 67-year-old Miner appeared at the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court to face a charge of Sexual Activity with a Child under 16 years.

Chester Thompson from Kaikan Village, Region Seven, appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh, who read the charge to him. He was accused of committing the offence on Mach 6, 2024. Thompson was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

Following the court session, bail was granted in the sum of $200,000. Thompson is schedule to return to court on December 17, s2024 for statements.

