Opposition MP urges tougher enforcement as road fatalities spiral

Kaieteur News-Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amanza Walton-Desir, has called on the government to address the ongoing road safety crisis with solutions rooted in accountability, enforcement, and modernisation.

In a letter published to this newspaper, Walton-Desir highlighted the deadly consequences of reckless truck operators and weak enforcement, stating, “every week, we wake up to news of another life tragically lost on Guyana’s roads. It is sickening…”

Walton-Desir pointed out that overloaded trucks, often poorly maintained and driven by fatigued operators, are frequently speeding through populated areas, causing widespread destruction. These dangerous practices result in severe accidents, damaged infrastructure, and tragic loss of life. “As such urgent action is needed to address the situation and prevent further carnage on the roads. It is not enough to blame the drivers alone. These tragedies expose systemic failures by the government to ensure road safety,” the MP stated, while adding that existing laws are weakly enforced.

She continued, “Regulations are outdated or just ignored. The government has failed to enforce basic safety measures such as speed limits for heavy vehicles, roadside inspections, and safe infrastructure designs.” Further, Walton-Desir emphasised that road safety crisis in Guyana demands immediate action, as unsafe roads and reckless truck operators continue to cost lives. She stressed that the current inaction is unacceptable, as industries thrive while citizens suffer.

The MP said in the letter that urgent solutions are required to address the growing road safety crisis in Guyana. This includes implementing zero tolerance for violations, with stricter penalties for speeding, overloading, and operating unroadworthy trucks. Additionally, mandatory driver certification and recertification every two years should be enforced to ensure that truck operators meet international standards.

She also suggested that independent oversight of vehicle inspections must be established to ensure rigorous checks. It was highlighted that the use of technology, such as tachographs and automated cameras, is essential to monitor truck speeds, driving hours, and overall compliance with traffic regulations. Upgrading infrastructure, including the creation of safety corridors and rest stops, which will help reduce the risks associated with heavy vehicles. Finally, public awareness campaigns and a publicly accessible database of road safety violations will hold both individuals and companies accountable, fostering a culture of safety and responsibility on the roads.

Walton-Desir stated, “The Government must act now and take the bold steps required to make our roads safe. Parliament must get to work updating the legal infrastructure, to bring an end to the carnage on our roads and ensure that those responsible drivers, companies, and authorities alike be held accountable.” Importantly, in 2023, Guyana experienced 135 fatal accidents, resulting in 157 deaths. In 2024, there have been 107 fatal accidents so far, resulting in 119 deaths. Notably this figure marks a decline of 28 deaths when compared to the previous year during this period.

Meanwhile, during an interview with this publication, Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent of Police Mahendra Singh said that to address road safety effectively, collaboration among all stakeholders is essential. This includes raising public awareness through meaningful engagement, advisories, and Public Service Announcements (PSA) on safe driving practices and the importance of adhering to traffic laws.

He continued, “So there is no exemption to the rules or exclusivity with how some persons are dealt with, persons who are lawful as to the persons who are unlawful. There is no discretion when you break the law.” The senior Superintendent said a proposal to increase fines for traffic offences has been submitted three times this year by him through his superiors. The proposal includes raising fines for ticketable offences and expanding the list of ticketable offences. This would allow for more effective enforcement, with penalties issued at the time of the offence, helping to address violations promptly and discourage unlawful behaviour on the roads.

On the issue of reckless truck drivers, Singh said that addressing this requires a multi-stakeholder approach, where all entities involved in law enforcement and road safety collaborate. This includes ensuring that vehicles are weighed to determine if they exceed the legal weight limits for road travel, which is crucial for preventing accidents caused by overloaded trucks.

The Traffic Chief emphasises the importance of active police presence on the roads to enforce laws, particularly in cases where lorries are observed with unsecured or overfilled loads, which can pose significant hazards. He further highlights that while enforcement on the road may cause some congestion, it is a necessary part of the process. However, to improve efficiency, he advocates for the use of technology to capture offenses, such as automated systems that can issue tickets, ensuring that violations are addressed even when officers are not directly present.

