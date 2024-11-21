Latest update November 21st, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt still awaiting approval to set up local law school

Nov 21, 2024 News

Govt still awaiting approval to set up local law school

Attorney General Anil Nandlall, SC.

Kaieteur News- The Government of Guyana is still awaiting the approval of the Council of Legal Education of the West Indies (CLE) to establish the nation’s first law school.

Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC in an invited comment to Kaieteur News confirmed that the process to establish a law school in Guyana is still ongoing, although permission was granted by the Council for a feasibility study and other ground work to be done.

The Government of Guyana had set up a committee to deal specifically with the establishment of this school. That committee is chaired by Nandlall and during a recent engagement in Jamaica; the AG said he updated the Council on the progress Guyana is making towards ensuring the approval is granted.

The feasibility study has since been handed over to the Council for Legal Education (CLE), a regional organisation which operates the Hugh Wooding Law School in the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, the Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica, and the Eugene Dupuch Law School in The Bahamas. Nandlall said the report was handed over last week, during a meeting of the CLE.

Already more than five acres of land have already been identified at Turkeyen, next to the University of Guyana, for the construction of the law school.

Meanwhile, speaking during his weekly programme “Issues in the News” last week, the AG noted the government has expressed its intentions to collaborate with stakeholders and implement initiatives to expand education opportunities in the legal field, even amidst the nation’s ongoing massive legal reform. “We are passing too many important laws not to have continuing education. The legal profession is a noble and honourable profession, and I can’t imagine that they will reject the idea of continuing education,” asserted Nandlall

He noted that discussions to implement initiatives to promote further education will be a priority at the next meeting with the Guyana Bar Association. In the meantime, the Legal Affairs Minister expressed confidence in a positive response from the bar association and the legal community noting that several countries worldwide have already made it a mandatory obligation to have continuing education in all critical professional fields including the legal and medicinal fields.

(Govt still awaiting approval to set up local law school)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 18th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

 D-Up Basketball Academy Training camp brings Hoop Dreams to Life with Region 3 Jamboree

 D-Up Basketball Academy Training camp brings Hoop Dreams to Life...

Nov 21, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The D-Up Basketball Academy is gearing up to wrap its first-of-its-kind, two-month youth basketball camp, which tipped off in September at the Tuschen Primary School (TPS)...
Read More
Campbell Eyes Eighth Men’s Physique Title in Final Amateur Outing

Campbell Eyes Eighth Men’s Physique Title in...

Nov 21, 2024

Alphonso, Fung-a-Fat, Munroe among top performers as Stena Drilling Junior Skill Level Tournament concludes

Alphonso, Fung-a-Fat, Munroe among top performers...

Nov 20, 2024

Guyana’s finest Physiques to battle for Glory at Mr. Guyana National Seniors Championship

Guyana’s finest Physiques to battle for Glory...

Nov 20, 2024

CWI names West Indies Test Squad for home series against Bangladesh

CWI names West Indies Test Squad for home series...

Nov 20, 2024

Georgetown romp to 292-run win over Select XI 

Georgetown romp to 292-run win over Select XI 

Nov 20, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]