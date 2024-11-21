Govt still awaiting approval to set up local law school

Kaieteur News- The Government of Guyana is still awaiting the approval of the Council of Legal Education of the West Indies (CLE) to establish the nation’s first law school.

Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC in an invited comment to Kaieteur News confirmed that the process to establish a law school in Guyana is still ongoing, although permission was granted by the Council for a feasibility study and other ground work to be done.

The Government of Guyana had set up a committee to deal specifically with the establishment of this school. That committee is chaired by Nandlall and during a recent engagement in Jamaica; the AG said he updated the Council on the progress Guyana is making towards ensuring the approval is granted.

The feasibility study has since been handed over to the Council for Legal Education (CLE), a regional organisation which operates the Hugh Wooding Law School in the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, the Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica, and the Eugene Dupuch Law School in The Bahamas. Nandlall said the report was handed over last week, during a meeting of the CLE.

Already more than five acres of land have already been identified at Turkeyen, next to the University of Guyana, for the construction of the law school.

Meanwhile, speaking during his weekly programme “Issues in the News” last week, the AG noted the government has expressed its intentions to collaborate with stakeholders and implement initiatives to expand education opportunities in the legal field, even amidst the nation’s ongoing massive legal reform. “We are passing too many important laws not to have continuing education. The legal profession is a noble and honourable profession, and I can’t imagine that they will reject the idea of continuing education,” asserted Nandlall

He noted that discussions to implement initiatives to promote further education will be a priority at the next meeting with the Guyana Bar Association. In the meantime, the Legal Affairs Minister expressed confidence in a positive response from the bar association and the legal community noting that several countries worldwide have already made it a mandatory obligation to have continuing education in all critical professional fields including the legal and medicinal fields.

