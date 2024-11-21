(Bartica men fined $200,000 each for drunk driving)

Latest update November 21st, 2024 1:00 AM
kaieteur News Two men from Bartica were fined $200,000 each after appearing at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Nathaniel Burrowes, a 25-year-old labourer from Agatash Village, and Joel Sumrah, a 50-year-old driver from Fourth Avenue, Bartica, were both charged with driving a motor vehicle while their breath alcohol levels exceeded the legal limit.
The charge was made under Section 39A(1) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 51:02, as amended by Act 17 of 2022. The two men appeared before Magistrate Teriq Mohammed, who read the charge to each defendant separately. Both Burrowes and Sumrah pleaded guilty and were each fined $200,000. If they fail to pay the fine, they will face three months in prison.
