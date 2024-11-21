Azruddin Mohamed is truly a walking angel

Dear Editor

Berbice family says goodbye to years of squatting after receiving new home from Mohamed’s.

The troubles of a poor family squatting for over 10 years have finally come to an end. Mr. Mohamed answered the call of 30-year-old Arifa Khan of Bath Settlement with a brand new home. This is one of over 1000 homes built so far.

She said that with the kind assistance of a family member Arifa was able to swap the land for one in Bath Settlement closer to the business area and the school. This is where Azruddin Mohamed built her home

She was elated when Team Mohamed made good on a promise to assist her with a brand new home. Now the family can concentrate on taking care of each other without worrying about a roof over their heads.

She was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Among others he has helped are: Naresh Ramcharitar of Black Bush Polder with a new prosthetic leg so he can walk freely again Clavelle Anderson, mother of three of Garnett Street received a food caravan so she can provide snacks to school children. After one-month-old Zamari Jones, who is the first child for her parents, was born at the Linden Hospital Complex with a broken arm and his umbilical cord wrapped around his neck. Mr Mohamed is paying for the child to undergo medical treatment and many others Mr. Mohamed is truly a humanitarian and a walking angel on earth.

Your’s sincerely,

Amanda Sawh

