(Wanted murder suspect shot during police capture)

Nov 20, 2024 Peeping Tom

kaieteur News- Police on Monday shot and arrested Cortland Jones, who was wanted for murder and a number of other offences, during a raid along the Lethem – Kurupukari trail, Region Nine.

Jones’ friend, Rickford King of Aranaputa Valley in the North Rupununi, was also shot on Monday.

Police in a press release said that officers from the Lethem Police Station received information suggesting that Jones was heading towards Lethem. At about 12:30h, while in the vicinity of Pirara Village, Central Rupununi, police observed Jones and King riding a motorcycle.

The police team commanded the men to stop but they failed to comply. As a result, the police continued to pursue the men who lost control of the motorcycle and fell.

“Upon regaining their footing, both suspects advanced towards the police while wielding two choppers. During the confrontation, one of the police ranks (an inspector) sustained an injury to his right arm,” police said.

In response, the police discharged two rounds in the suspects’ direction, striking King in his lower left hip and Jones in his left thigh. Both suspects were then arrested and taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital for examination, where their conditions were listed as stable.

