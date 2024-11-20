Latest update November 20th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana’s finest Physiques to battle for Glory at Mr. Guyana National Seniors Championship

Nov 20, 2024

CAC Gold medalist, Julio Sinclair among the strongmen set to ignite the stage next month.  

 

Kaieteur Sports-The stage is set for an unforgettable night of muscle, aesthetics, and electrifying performances as the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, hosts its flagship event—the Mr. Guyana National Seniors Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship.
The highly anticipated showdown will unfold on December 1, 2024, at the renowned Olympic House.

The competition is a premier event on the local bodybuilding calendar, promising to showcase the very best athletes in Guyana, including the country’s recent stars from the 51st Central America and Caribbean Fitness and Bodybuilding Championship (CAC 2024).

The event has already gained substantial financial support from the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, alongside Fitness Express. With more businesses and individuals expected to join as sponsors, the event is shaping up to be a well-backed spectacle.

Athlete registration is underway, and some of Guyana’s most accomplished names in bodybuilding and fitness have confirmed their participation. Among them are Emmerson Campbell (Reigning Mr. Guyana Men’s Physique Champion, CAC gold medalist, and pro-card winner), Hannah Rampersaud, current Ms. Guyana Bikini Wellness Champion, CAC gold medalist, and pro-card winner, Nicholas Albert, CAC gold medalist and pro-card holder and Julio Sinclair, CAC gold medalist.

Reigning Ms Guyana Bikini Wellness, Hannah Rampersaud

Christina Ramsammy, CAC silver medalist with a track record of stellar performances, Anthony McLean, Another CAC silver medalist ready to bring his A-game, along with Seon Budhan and Melitha Anderson.

An official list of all competing athletes will be released soon, but the confirmed roster already promises intense battles across the categories.

The championship night will feature over 30 elite athletes competing in five distinct segments; Bodybuilding, which will be celebrating size, symmetry and definition, Men’s Physique, with a focused on proportion, aesthetics and stage presence, along with Bikini, Wellness and Fitness, combining physical conditioning and artistic presentation.

With less than two weeks to go, anticipation is building for what promises to be a night of unrivaled athleticism and inspiring performances.

Emmerson Campbell Reigning Mr. Guyana Men’s Physique Champion, CAC gold medalist, and pro-card winner.  

