GPL seeking $35.8M in compensation for network damages caused by companies

Kaieteur News-The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is pursuing financial compensation from three companies responsible for damaging GPL’s network and disrupting power supply to customers, resulting in a total loss of $35, 890, 820.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the company said that between November 6 and November 9, 2024 major accidents occurred which damaged GPL’s network infrastructure, causing the company to suffer great losses.

On November 6, 2024, an excavator operated by China Railway First Group Limited struck the 69kV L17 Transmission Line, resulting in damage valued at $16,351,790 and a shutdown of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

Further, on November 7, a hauler truck owned and operated by Demerara Shipping Company damaged the L16 Transmission Line at Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The incident resulted in damage totaling $17,232,049 and a shutdown of the DBIS.

To that end, on November 9, equipment from Paragon Transportation and Lifting Services caused $2,306,981 in damage to GPL’s network infrastructure. The incident rendered several feeders’ inoperable, disrupting service to parts of East Bank Demerara (ECD).

As such, GPL has issued formal letters to each company for full payments of the damages incurred. The stated costs include revenue lost during each power disruption.

“We continue to urge the public to exercise caution when operating or traversing near critical infrastructure to avoid similar incidents in the future,” GPL said.

(GPL seeking $35.8M in compensation for network damages caused by companies)