Nov 20, 2024 Peeping Tom

Education Ministry unveils study notes for NGSA pupils

The cover of the Concise Notes for Social Studies.

kaieteur News- To better prepare students for their National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), the Ministry of Education on Tuesday introduced two new learning materials for Grades Four, Five and Six pupils called ‘Concise Notes’.

Unveiling these new learning resources was Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand who shared in a Facebook post, “We brought out this beautiful new resource that I want to introduce to you, there is the Concise notes for NGSA Social Studies and then there is Concise notes for Science and what this does it puts all that heavy, heavy notes that your children usually get exercise book upon exercise book into a concise form.”

The materials which are available in Social Studies and Science are concise, easy to read and simple to comprehend, covering a wide range of topics. The notes which are organized by grade level, aim to help learners build a strong foundation of knowledge and skills in the subject areas.

According to the minister, the booklets which are in the printing process, can also be accessed via the Ministry of Education’s website.

Using the notes will help pupils better understand concepts that will be assessed in the examination.

“I am encouraging you all to use it and I tell you if use these and you use them effectively, your children will be ready for the Social studies and Science exams, for the NGSA, please use them I took great pleasure in making sure these were done,” Minister Manickchand said.

This publication understands that the concise notes are now part of several learning resources which the Education Ministry has developed in preparing pupils for their exams; some other materials include the Guyana Learning Channel and Whiz Kids.

