Community of Practice in Special Education needs

Nov 20, 2024 Peeping Tom

Dear Editor,

I wish to share my perspective on the development of a Community of Practice (CoP) within the area of Special Education Needs in Guyana, and its impact on the education of learners with disabilities.

With the recently graduated cohort of 51 teachers from the CPCE inclusive of four teachers with disabilities with their Associate Degree in Special Education Needs, Guyana is on its way to creating a community of experts who will work to transform the landscape of SEN.

A Community of Practice is formed when people with common interests and shared passion collaborate on knowledge sharing and expertise support. With this growing CoP, a structured network of teachers, advocates, bureaucrats and other experts can serve to further enhance the delivery of SEN through the sharing of resources, best practices and continuous professional development.

In addition, this CoP can also benefit from the four recently graduated teachers with disabilities who bring a unique perspective on working with learners with disabilities, through their lived experiences and knowledge on evidence-based teaching approaches and the use of Assistive Technologies. This number is also set to increase with the seven student teachers who are blind and visually impaired who are in the current cohort.

This CoP also fits into the Ministry of Education’s current vision to transform the SEN sector by applying an inclusive and multi-pronged approach to SEN by investing in training, technology, resources and infrastructure to enhance the education of learners with disabilities.

Our learners with disabilities have never been in a better position to become independent and productive citizens of Guyana, and this can be fostered by the growing Community of Practice.

Yours sincerely

Rosemarie Ramitt

(Community of Practice in Special Education needs)

