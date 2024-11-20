Latest update November 20th, 2024 1:00 AM

Bids opened to repair Police Finance Office

Nov 20, 2024 Peeping Tom

Kaieteur News- Two contractors have submitted bids to repair the Police Finance Office, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) announced recently.

The rehabilitative works are estimated to cost $12.2 million.

The Ministry is also preparing to repair the fence at Sophia Branch which is estimated to cost $14.9 million, and repair the Female Barracks at the Mounted Branch which is estimated to cost $8.6 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Home Affairs

(Bids opened to repair Police Finance Office)

