Bids opened to repair Police Finance Office

Kaieteur News- Two contractors have submitted bids to repair the Police Finance Office, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) announced recently.

The rehabilitative works are estimated to cost $12.2 million.

The Ministry is also preparing to repair the fence at Sophia Branch which is estimated to cost $14.9 million, and repair the Female Barracks at the Mounted Branch which is estimated to cost $8.6 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Home Affairs

