Kaieteur News- Two contractors have submitted bids to repair the Police Finance Office, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) announced recently.
The rehabilitative works are estimated to cost $12.2 million.
The Ministry is also preparing to repair the fence at Sophia Branch which is estimated to cost $14.9 million, and repair the Female Barracks at the Mounted Branch which is estimated to cost $8.6 million.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Home Affairs
(Bids opened to repair Police Finance Office)
