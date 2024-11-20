2025 Pension book distribution delayed due to ongoing fraud investigation

Kaieteur News- The regular early distribution of Old Age Pension books has been delayed due to an ongoing investigation into the suspected replication of Old Age Pension books. In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security made the announcement.

The ministry advised, “The 2025 books are currently being printed with new security features to prevent tampering and falsification. The 2025 Old Age Pension Books will be available for distribution from December 2024. The Ministry is working assiduously to tie in the distribution of these books with the encashment of the December 2025 vouchers in many areas. A detailed distribution schedule of the dates and times for distribution will be posted in all media.”

Notably, some 3,000 more 2024 Old Age Pension books, with new security features have also been printed to cater for pensioners who have not yet received their books and will be available from November 25 onwards. According to the ministry, there has been an increase in the number of pensioners to 70,000, over the last 3 years.

The ministry said they are awaiting the findings of the investigation launched by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) into the fake pension books. Pensioners were encouraged to use the banking system, which does not require any book, as the pension is deposited in the first five days of every month into bank accounts.

It was stated, “The ministry sincerely regrets any inconvenience to pensioners for the delays but it is critical to improve the integrity and accountability of the Pension delivery system in the best interest of the pensioners.”

