NDIA to spend close to $300M to clean up city drains

Kaieteur News-The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) an agency under the Ministry of Agriculture is preparing to spend close to $300 million come next year to clean a number of drainage channels in Georgetown.

According to a notice by the ministry, NDIA is inviting suitably qualified and experienced bidders to undertake the project, ‘Manual Maintenance Cleaning of Drainage Channels in Georgetown for the period January to December, 2025: Lots 1-57)’. These works according to a total amount of its engineer estimate, is to cost $275,876,840.

Some 57 contracts will cover approximately 124,544 meters of drainage works in Georgetown. As reported in the media, back in 2018 under the previous government, the NDIA took up the responsibility of maintaining primary drainage infrastructure in the capital city. These works are being done to reduce the occurrences of flooding in the various communities.

As stated in the notice some of the places in the city where cleaning of the drains, canals and alleyways would take place are: Bel Air Springs, Dennis Street, Hadfield Street, Lamaha Street, Lamaha Springs, Middleton and Lamaha Street within Kitty, North Road, South and North Ruimveldt, South Road, Tucville, Vlissengen Road, within East Ruimveldt and Guyhoc Gardens, Shirley Field Radley, Carifesta Avenue, Church Street, South Ruimveldt Alleyways from David Rose Street to El Dorado, Downer Canal to Ogle Crossing, Durban Park, Bel Air Park, bordering Le Repentir Cemetery, New Haven, alleyway from Perry Street to Well Road, Princess Street, Rome Georgetown, seawall Façade from Camp Street to Monument , Turkeyen, Thomas Lands, bordering UG Turkeyen, West Ruimveldt, Young Street, Atlantic Ville, Cummings Lodge, alleyways within Stevedore Housing Scheme, Meadow Brook Gardens, Harpy Drive and La Penitence, between High Palm Road and Fern driveway, between Sunflower Circle and Crane Place, and Sophia.

Of these areas, some of the big works are for Bel Air Springs drainage channel which is estimated to cost $10.9 million and this covers 1,250 meters of drainage work. The drains work within Rome is estimated to cost $10.9 million and this covers 6,290 meters, and the drainage channels for La Penitence South which is estimated to cost $13.1 million, this covers 5,631meters.

Additionally, the cleaning of Cummings Lodge New Scheme North is estimated at $12.4 million and this is 6,904 meters of works, while the New Scheme East area is pegged at $11.4 million for 6,359 meters. The procuring agency disclosed that bids for these projects are expected to open on November 19, at the Ministry’s Office located along Regent Street and Vlissengen Road.

(NDIA to spend close to $300M to clean up city drains)