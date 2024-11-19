Guyanese MMA fighters ready to conquer CUFF 20 in Trinidad

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports-The stage is set for an electrifying night of combat as Guyanese mixed martial artists invade the Caribbean Ultimate Fist Fighting (CUFF) 20th edition in Trinidad and Tobago.

Scheduled for Saturday at the Southern Indoor Regional Sporting Arena, Pleasantville, the landmark event promises non-stop action as fighters from across the region and beyond square off in the cage.

Representing Guyana with pride and ferocity, six fighters are set to take on challengers from Jamaica, Trinidad, and Canada in what is shaping up to be a high-stakes night of MMA action.

Webster McRae, a rising star from Guyana, will step into the cage to face Jamaican Sanja Hudson in what is expected to be a clash of striking styles. Known for his relentless pace, McRae will look to overwhelm Hudson with his aggressive approach.

Kaylon Khan, another Guyanese contender, will battle Trinidadian Kyle Thwaites. Khan’s reputation for slick submissions and calculated grappling could be the deciding factor as he looks to assert dominance over the hometown favourite.

Colwyn Benn, a powerhouse in the Guyanese MMA scene, is set to collide with Trinidad’s Joshua Cooper. Benn’s knockout power and Cooper’s defensive tactics promise a dynamic bout that could end in explosive fashion.

Adding to the excitement, Akeem Greene will lock horns with Trinidadian Andy Balraj in a match that pits Greene’s grit against Balraj’s technical finesse.

Headlining the Guyanese delegation is none other than Corwyn D’Anjou, a seasoned fighter and no stranger to CUFF’s platform.

D’Anjou will take on Canadian Alejandro Valdez in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Having captured the lightweight amateur championship at CUFF 18 with a stunning knockout victory over Canada’s Nicholas Araujo, D’Anjou enters CUFF 20 with momentum and confidence.

Known for his precision striking and calculated game plan, D’Anjou will look to build on his legacy and deliver another show-stopping performance.

CUFF 20 marks a milestone for Caribbean Ultimate Fist Fighting, which has been a driving force in MMA since its inception in 2010.

With a line-up of professional and amateur fighters, the event is set to captivate fans from 3:00 PM to midnight.

Adding to the exhilaration is a combat Jiu-Jitsu match, showcasing the diversity of skills within the sport.

CUFF continues to grow as a beacon of MMA in the Caribbean, hosting events in Jamaica, Canada, Suriname, the USA, and Barbados while fostering regional talent and global unity.

