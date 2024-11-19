ExxonMobil looking for 100 acres of land for waste disposal

Kaieteur News-As ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) increases its offshore production of oil and gas in the Stabroek Block, the volume of waste being generated is also growing.

With the country’s main dumpsite, at Eccles, East Bank Demerara quickly running out of space, the oil company has decided to procure services from a local contractor to provide land and waste disposal for its operations.

In a Request For Information (RFI) published last week, Exxon explained that it is looking to develop a waste management strategy. In this process EMGL requested information to determine available lands to potentially support a waste management and disposal facility. EMGL is also seeking to evaluate companies with interest and experience in designing, constructing and operating a waste management and disposal facility.

ExxonMobil pointed out that the primary considerations in the site selection process should be the size and location of the property, followed closely with an understanding of the geology and hydrogeology of the land. The contractor will be required to demonstrate the ability to acquire land and obtain all regulatory permits and/or authorisations to support the construction and operation of a waste management facility.

The land size required is approximately 100 acres of contiguous land located away from current residential areas. Additionally, the land should be in relative proximity to the Guyana Shore Base Inc, with a buffer area around the entire property and approximately 40 acres for waste management operations in the center.

ExxonMobil expects the site to be accessible to all forms of vehicles, and include utilities to operate the site, including electricity and water. With regards to environmental considerations, Exxon noted that the facility should be located in an area for which flooding cannot cause detrimental effects to the facility or have the necessary engineering controls to ensure no flooding.

Meanwhile, with regard to facility design, construction and operation, ExxonMobil informed contractors that once a waste management facility has been sited, it must be designed to ensure reasonable access, efficient flow throughout the facility, and is protective of the environment. To this end, it was explained that the contractor will be required to demonstrate the ability to design and build a waste management facility that meets local regulatory requirements and global best practices for a non-hazardous industrial waste facility. The facility must also be protective of the environment and capable of passing a relevant facility review audit. Other requirements include geotechnical testing and design considerations as well as prior work experience among others.

