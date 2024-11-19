Latest update November 19th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

ExxonMobil looking for 100 acres of land for waste disposal

Nov 19, 2024 News

ExxonMobil looking for 100 acres of land for waste disposal

The Haags Bosch landfill site at Eccles, East Bank Demerara

Kaieteur News-As ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) increases its offshore production of oil and gas in the Stabroek Block, the volume of waste being generated is also growing.

With the country’s main dumpsite, at Eccles, East Bank Demerara quickly running out of space, the oil company has decided to procure services from a local contractor to provide land and waste disposal for its operations.

In a Request For Information (RFI) published last week, Exxon explained that it is looking to develop a waste management strategy. In this process EMGL requested information to determine available lands to potentially support a waste management and disposal facility. EMGL is also seeking to evaluate companies with interest and experience in designing, constructing and operating a waste management and disposal facility.

ExxonMobil pointed out that the primary considerations in the site selection process should be the size and location of the property, followed closely with an understanding of the geology and hydrogeology of the land. The contractor will be required to demonstrate the ability to acquire land and obtain all regulatory permits and/or authorisations to support the construction and operation of a waste management facility.

The land size required is approximately 100 acres of contiguous land located away from current residential areas. Additionally, the land should be in relative proximity to the Guyana Shore Base Inc, with a buffer area around the entire property and approximately 40 acres for waste management operations in the center.

ExxonMobil expects the site to be accessible to all forms of vehicles, and include utilities to operate the site, including electricity and water. With regards to environmental considerations, Exxon noted that the facility should be located in an area for which flooding cannot cause detrimental effects to the facility or have the necessary engineering controls to ensure no flooding.

Meanwhile, with regard to facility design, construction and operation, ExxonMobil informed contractors that once a waste management facility has been sited, it must be designed to ensure reasonable access, efficient flow throughout the facility, and is protective of the environment. To this end, it was explained that the contractor will be required to demonstrate the ability to design and build a waste management facility that meets local regulatory requirements and global best practices for a non-hazardous industrial waste facility.  The facility must also be protective of the environment and capable of passing a relevant facility review audit. Other requirements include geotechnical testing and design considerations as well as prior work experience among others.

(ExxonMobil looking for 100 acres of land for waste disposal)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 18th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Dolphin Secondary, East Ruimveldt seal Round-5 victories in Republic Bank U-18 Football League 

Dolphin Secondary, East Ruimveldt seal Round-5 victories in Republic...

Nov 19, 2024

  Kaieteur Sports- The Ministry of Education ground came alive on Sunday as the Republic Bank Schools’ Under-18 Football League wrapped up its fifth round of competition with thrilling...
Read More
Golden Jaguars to host Barbados tonight in crucial Nations League Play-In decider 

Golden Jaguars to host Barbados tonight in...

Nov 19, 2024

Members show confidence as they re-elect Ninvalle and executive to lead GBA

Members show confidence as they re-elect Ninvalle...

Nov 19, 2024

Badminton Team enjoy decent success in Suriname

Badminton Team enjoy decent success in Suriname

Nov 19, 2024

Successful 8th Charity Event hosted by Inniss Family and Nexgen Golf 

Successful 8th Charity Event hosted by Inniss...

Nov 19, 2024

Nine years old is latest recipient of gear from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Nine years old is latest recipient of gear from...

Nov 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]