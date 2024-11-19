Latest update November 19th, 2024 1:00 AM

Badminton Team enjoy decent success in Suriname

Nov 19, 2024 Sports

The Guyana Badminton Team

 

Kaieteur Sports-Priyanna Ramdhani and Akili Haynes were the notable standouts on the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) team to the Suriname International Badminton Tournament in Paramaribo at the Ring Sports Centre as they claimed medals during the recent outing.

Priyanna Ramdhani captured medals – Bronze in the Women’s Singles and Mixed Doubles and Silver in the Women’s Doubles.

She teamed with Akili Haynes to take the Mixed Doubles and then with Trinidad and Tobago’s Chequeda DeBoulet to claim the Silver in the Women’s doubles to add to her singles bronze. Haynes took the Mixed doubles.

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medalist (Priyanna Ramdhani and Akili Haynes)

Ramdhani and DeBoulet advanced to the Women’s Doubles finals with an impressive semi-final victory. The duo defeated Suriname’s Leefmans and Yang in straight sets, 21-8, 21-17, showcasing their dominance on the court. However, they were edged out in the finals to Ines Lucia Castillo and Namie Miyahira.

Meanwhile, Ramdhani faced challenges in her other events. In the Women’s Singles, she lost to Peru’s Ines Castillo, 21-6, 21-9 in the semi-finals. In the Mixed Doubles, the pair of Ramdhani and Akili Haynes had to retire from their match due to Haynes struggling with a recurring ankle injury sustained during practice.

Women’s Doubles Silver Medalist (Priyanna Ramdhani/Chequeda DeBoulet).

Guyana’s Nkosi Beaton, Frank Waddell, and Jonathan Debidin, in their debut senior tournament outside the country, were unable to advance past the qualifying rounds in Men’s Singles. Despite not going very far in the event the experience would have served them well as they look ahead to improvements for future competition.

 

