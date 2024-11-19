Latest update November 19th, 2024 1:00 AM

All set for Modi’s visit

Nov 19, 2024 News

…military cooperation, climate change top on agenda

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister of India, the Honourable Shri Narendra Modi

Kaieteur News-Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi and President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali are expected to delve into a wide array of issues, with particular emphasis on military cooperation and addressing the challenges of climate change.

During a recent interview, President Ali explained that they will also explore opportunities in agro-processing, technology, and climate adaptation, as well as the mutual support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the Department of Public Information reported. “Also, we have to look at the building out of the health care sector because they are big into health/ tourism. We are trying to enter that market to see how we can build our healthcare system to be a revenue arm for us. These are some of the things that will be on the agenda,” the president said.

In January 2023, President Ali visited India as the chief guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, where he was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman. The governments of India and Guyana also agreed to establish working groups in the areas of agriculture and food production, information and communications technology, energy, ayurvedic and wellness, natural medicine and development, and defence, among other areas to advance the bilateral cooperation agenda.

During his state visit, the PM will co-chair the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit alongside Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell and President Ali. He will also address the National Assembly, visit the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Promenade Garden, and pay homage at the Indian Arrival Monument in the Monument Garden.

Guyana and India already share a strong bilateral relationship, underpinned by both historical and cultural ties. The two countries have been directly linked through mutual investments in renewable energy and sustainable development.  India has also extended Lines of Credit to Guyana for various development projects, such as the construction of roads, bridges, and hospitals.

Notable projects that have benefitted from India’s financing include the Solar Home Systems project and the MV MA Lisha.  Further, the Indian Government offers a plethora of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) courses to eligible officers across government ministries to build human capacity development. In particular, the Guyana Defence Force continues to nominate officers to participate in army and naval training courses.  Guyana and India established diplomatic relations on May 26, 1966, and continue to have a robust developmental cooperation programme aimed towards mutual benefits.

