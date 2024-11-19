51 joint replacement surgeries completed at GPHC

Kaieteur News-Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony on Monday revealed that during the course of the weekend approximately 51 knee and hip replacement surgeries (joint replacement) were conducted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

These surgeries were carried out through the hospital’s collaboration with ‘Operation Walk Maryland’, a US non- profit medical organisation.

In a Facebook post, the Health Minister expressed, “This selfless team of more than 70 healthcare professionals from the U.S. and Guyana brought hope and mobility to many in need. They worked tirelessly to restore not just movement but also the quality of life for their patients. Their commitment to providing top-notch surgical care, combined with compassion and humanity, is truly inspiring.”

“On behalf of the patients, their families, and all of us who recognise the profound impact of your work thank you, Operation Walk Maryland, and the local GPHC team! You remind us of the power of service and the importance of giving back,” he added.

The Georgetown Public Hospital a few days ago had announced the arrival of the Operational Walk team noting that its local team is pleased to once again work alongside the group of 50 medical professionals.

According to the hospital, “Since 2018, Operation Walk Maryland has been a valued partner in bringing hope and mobility to our patients.” Kaieteur News understands that Operation Walk which mission is giving a gift of restoring mobility to patients, by replacing their joints, have visited the country on three previous occasions in 2018, 2019 and 2022. This year being their fourth visit, the non- profit medical organisation would have conducted over 160 joint replacement surgeries to date.

