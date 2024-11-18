Young Educator UG Berbice Campus’ Best Graduating Student

…credits sacrifices, hard work for results

kaieteur News-Sherwin Nicholson, a young teacher at the Berbice Educational Institute (BEI), has been named the University of Guyana Berbice Campus’ (UGBC) Best Graduating Student for the academic year 2023/24.

Nicholson, 34 and several other graduates who have won special awards and prizes, were formally recognised for their exceptional performances when UGBC hosted its 23rd Convocation exercise on Saturday at the Tain Campus. A resident of Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice, Nicholson successfully completed the requirements for a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education with a concentration in Mathematics, achieving a perfect GPA of 4.0 to win the coveted best graduating student prize, UG said in a press release.

However, like many other graduates, his success did not come easily. He faced several challenges along the way, UG reported. When he sat for his first CSEC Mathematics exam, he never imagined that he would fail. The harsh reality of scoring below expectations was a tough blow, especially for a young man whose parents had made significant sacrifices for their children’s education.

After failing Mathematics in his first sitting of the CSEC exams, Nicholson encountered a major setback. However, according to UG, rather than allowing this failure to define him, he saw it as an opportunity for growth. “While this was initially a setback, it served as a turning point in my life. Instead of seeing it as a failure, I viewed it as an opportunity to learn, reflect, and push myself harder,” he explained.

Determined to prove himself, he retook the exam, ultimately achieving better results. “What matters most is not how many times we fall, but how we rise and continue moving forward,” he said with pride.

Nicholson’s passion for teaching and his desire to make a difference in the lives of students led him to pursue tertiary education at UGBC. For him, the campus offered the perfect blend of accessibility and quality. “The campus’s proximity was an invaluable factor, allowing me to better manage my personal and professional commitments. This was especially important as I navigated the responsibilities of being newly married,” he said.

The young teacher noted that balancing online lectures, assessments, teaching responsibilities, and the new role of being married required meticulous time management and strong support systems. He explained that there were moments when the weight of these commitments felt overwhelming. “There were definitely moments when I felt like giving up, especially when the pressure of preparing lessons, grading students’ assessments, studying for exams, or completing my own assignments and attending online lectures became intense,” he shared.

In those tough moments, Nicholson drew strength from the people around him. “The thought of my long-term goals served as a powerful motivator. Additionally, the continuous support from my wife, family, and friends provided a steady foundation that kept me grounded,” he was quoted in the UG release as saying. “Being recognised as the best graduating student from the Berbice Campus is an overwhelming and humbling experience. It fills me with an immense sense of pride, not only for the personal accomplishment but also for the recognition of the hard work, sacrifices, and dedication that have gone into this journey. For my family, it symbolises the realisation of a shared dream and the belief that sacrifices, hard work, and perseverance can yield extraordinary results,” he added with gratitude.

Nicholson offered special thanks to all those who supported him along his academic journey, including his family, friends, colleagues, and the faculty and staff of UGBC. A number of other students from the University of Guyana’s Berbice Campus also received awards for their exceptional performances at the graduation ceremony.

Please see the full list of awardees below:

OPEN PRIZES

1.The award for the Second-Best Graduating Student – for the student who has completed a Bachelor’s Degree with the second highest GPA: Ashmini Prashad

2.The award for the Best Graduating Student – in the Diploma/Certificate/Associate Degree programmes, who has attained the highest GPA: Yadram Totaram

The Director, UGBC Award for the Best graduating student with a Bachelor’s Degree who has attained at least a Pass with Credit and has made the greatest contribution in other areas of University activities: Manisha Sagadaya

DIVISIONAL PRIZES

Agriculture

The award for the Best Graduating Student in the Bachelor of Science (Agriculture), other than the Best and Second-Best Bachelor’s Degree Graduating Students, who has attained the highest GPA: Roschelle Ann Maria Campbell

Education & Humanities

The award for the Best Graduating student in the Bachelor of Education Secondary – Agriculture, other than the Best and Second-Best Bachelor’s Degree Graduating Students, who has attained the highest GPA: Tinesha Onika Carmichael

The award for the Best Graduating student in the Bachelor of Education – Early Childhood Education, other than the Best and Second-Best Bachelor’s Degree Graduating Students, who has attained the highest GPA: Savitri Devi Balram The award for the Best Graduating student in the Bachelor of Education (Primary), other than the Best and Second-Best Bachelor’s Degree Graduating Students, who has attained the highest GPA: Devishwar Bahadur The award for the Best Graduating student in the Bachelor of Education Secondary (Social Studies), other than the Best and Second-Best Bachelor’s Degree Graduating Students, who has attained the highest GPA: Denisha Andrea Simone Jack

The award for the Best Graduating student in the Bachelor of Education Secondary (English), other than the Best and Second-Best Bachelor’s Degree Graduating Students, who has attained the highest GPA: Andrea Ramnauth The award for the Best Graduating student in the Bachelor of Education Secondary (Mathematics Concentration), other than the Best and Second-Best Bachelor’s Degree Graduating Students, who has attained the highest GPA: Pitamber Persaud The award for the Best Graduating student in the Bachelor of Education Secondary (Science Education), other than the Best and Second-Best Bachelor’s Degree Graduating Students, who has attained the highest GPA: Nyanza Hadra Moses-Peters The award for the Best Graduating student in the Bachelor of Education (Administration), other than the Best and Second-Best Bachelor’s Degree Graduating Students, who has attained the highest GPA: Kamla Boodhoo

Natural Sciences

The award for the Best Graduating student in the Bachelor of Science (Biology), other than the Best and Second-Best Graduating Bachelor’s degree Students, who has attained the highest GPA: Nicholas Sagadaya The award for the Best Graduating student in the Associate of Science (Biology), other than the best graduating student in the Diploma/Certificate/Associate Degree programmes, who has attained the highest GPA: Alex Loy The award for the Best Graduating Student in the Associate of Science (Computer Science), other than the best graduating student in the Diploma/Certificate/Associate Degree programmes, who has attained the highest GPA: Morisha Devi Rabindranauth The award for the Best Graduating student in the Associate of Science (Physics), other than the best graduating student in the Diploma/Certificate/Associate Degree programmes, who has attained the highest GPA: David Junior Budhram

College of Medical Sciences

The award for the Best Graduating Student in the Bachelor of Science (Nursing), other than the Best and Second-Best Bachelor’s degree Graduating students, who has attained the highest GPA: Veronica Sawh

Social Sciences

The award for Best Graduating Student in the Bachelor of Social Science (Public Management), other than the Best and Second-Best Graduating Bachelor’s degree Students, who has attained the highest GPA: Keon Shelroy Schwiers The award for the best graduating student in the Bachelor of Social Science (Social Work), other than the Best and Second-Best Graduating Bachelor’s degree Students, who has attained the highest GPA: Moneesa Balgobin

The award for the Best Graduating Student in the Diploma in Public Management, other than the best graduating student in the Diploma/Certificate/Associate Degree programmes, who has attained the highest GPA: Keisha Kerri Alexander The award for the Best Graduating Student in the Associate of Social Science (Social Work), other than the best graduating student in the Diploma/Certificate/Associate Degree programmes, who has attained the highest GPA: Sanjay Chandardeo

Entrepreneurship & Business Innovation

The award for Best Graduating Student in the Bachelor of Science (Management), other than the Best and Second-Best Graduating Bachelor’s degree Students, who has attained the highest GPA: Manisha Sagadaya The award for the Best Graduating student in the Diploma in Accountancy, other than the best graduating student in the Diploma/Certificate/Associate Degree programmes, who has attained the highest GPA: Mallisa Singh The award for the Best Graduating Student in the Diploma in Marketing, other than the best graduating student in the Diploma/Certificate/Associate Degree programmes, who has attained the highest GPA: Tylena Premsook

