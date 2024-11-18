Latest update November 18th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Woman chopped to death, suspect ends life

Nov 18, 2024 News

Woman chopped to death, suspect ends life

Dead, Uram Doorbasa (right) and Thagewante (left)

 

kaieteur News-A 28-year-old woman died on Saturday after being chopped to her neck last week Thursday by her reputed husband who also ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance.

Dead are 28-year-old Thagewante Motie and 26-year-old Uram Doorbassa better known as “Anil” Doorbassa.

The couple lived at different locations in Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

Police in a release said that Motie of Supply, Mahaica who was chopped to the neck and arm at about 21:00hrs on Thursday died on Saturday while being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital. Doorbassa, a labourer from Belmonte, Mahaica, ECD, who allegedly consumed a poisonous substance after chopping the victim died on Friday while receiving treatment at the said hospital.

Police investigations indicate that at about 21:00hrs on Thursday last, the suspect and victim had an argument in the victim’s yard. The suspect eventually used a cutlass and chopped the victim twice, once on the neck and the other on her arm.  The suspect eventually drank a poisonous substance and they both were admitted at the hospital where they later succumbed, the release added.

(Woman chopped to death, suspect ends life)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Brewley’s ‘glut’ inspires Hard Knocks to ExxonMobil Futsal Championship Finals 

Brewley’s ‘glut’ inspires Hard Knocks to ExxonMobil Futsal...

Nov 18, 2024

-YMCA awaits in $1M Showdown on November 23  Kaieteur Sports –Futsal fans were treated to a thrilling spectacle at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden on Saturday evening as Hard Knocks and YMCA...
Read More
Final T20 between England and West Indies washed out

Final T20 between England and West Indies washed...

Nov 18, 2024

Zion Gray propels Eagles to GBF Elite 16 Semi-Finals 

Zion Gray propels Eagles to GBF Elite 16...

Nov 18, 2024

Looknauth stars as Anacondas lift inaugural GCB betCageSports National T20 Title

Looknauth stars as Anacondas lift inaugural GCB...

Nov 18, 2024

Gold is Money wins inaugural Chung Global ‘Champion of Champions’ Tournament

Gold is Money wins inaugural Chung Global...

Nov 18, 2024

Afraz Budhoo – A promising cricketing star on the horizon 

Afraz Budhoo – A promising cricketing star...

Nov 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]