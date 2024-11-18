Woman chopped to death, suspect ends life

kaieteur News-A 28-year-old woman died on Saturday after being chopped to her neck last week Thursday by her reputed husband who also ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance.

Dead are 28-year-old Thagewante Motie and 26-year-old Uram Doorbassa better known as “Anil” Doorbassa.

The couple lived at different locations in Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

Police in a release said that Motie of Supply, Mahaica who was chopped to the neck and arm at about 21:00hrs on Thursday died on Saturday while being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital. Doorbassa, a labourer from Belmonte, Mahaica, ECD, who allegedly consumed a poisonous substance after chopping the victim died on Friday while receiving treatment at the said hospital.

Police investigations indicate that at about 21:00hrs on Thursday last, the suspect and victim had an argument in the victim’s yard. The suspect eventually used a cutlass and chopped the victim twice, once on the neck and the other on her arm. The suspect eventually drank a poisonous substance and they both were admitted at the hospital where they later succumbed, the release added.

