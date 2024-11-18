Opposition says they had better plan for GPL

kaieteur News-Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton told a gathering on Sunday that if the government had followed the previous administration’s plan for the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and power generation, the grid would have been stabilised by now as it was under the coalition government.

Speaking at a party meeting at Calcutta Mahaicony Region Five, Norton told the crowd that the government is always boasting about Guyana having the world’s fastest growing economy however, “in this fastest growing economy, we are experiencing blackouts. You know every time I hear he name, Bharrat Jagdeo, one thing comes to mind: liar the liar. This is a man who tries to tell the world that we added no power to the system between 2015 and 2020.”

Defending the APNU+AFC, he told his supporters present that during the previous administration’s governance, power was added to the grid and it was stabilised. He then explained that the 33 MW that the current government is boasting about was purchased under the APNU+AFC government but it was only received when the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) took office. “They did not purchase adequate generation power to satisfy the increasing demand though they were told and they saw the report while we were in government that they needed to increase it at least 20MW every year, because we had a plan, we left it there,” Norton stressed.

He advised that if the government had heeded this plan, the grid would have been in a better position that it is in today. Even though the Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo has said time and time again that the opposition seems to do a lot of feasibility studies, Norton explained that “if you are going to run the country properly, you have to have studies to understand the problem, dissect it and to understand what you need to do…”

He stressing that if the PPP had followed suit and done proper feasibility studies, Guyana would have never ended up with “a useless Skeldon Sugar Plant. We end up with useless fiber optic cable under the ground.”

On November 09, this publication reported that The Government of Guyana will be renting a second power ship for the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) which will add 60 megawatts to the grid. The contract was awarded to Karpowership for a period of two years.

