Excuses rule we nation

Kaieteur News- Guyanese does always find excuse fuh everything. Is like it in we DNA, just like how rice and curry in we belly. Dem boys seh even de government learn from de people, or maybe is de other way round—nobody sure. But one thing sure-sure: when something go wrong, de first ting we pull out is not a solution but an excuse.

Tek fuh example de big fight Friday night between Tyson and Paul. Plenty Tyson fans in Guyana bin pinning dem hopes on de man. Dem seh, “He gon roll back de clock!” and “He still got it!” But from de first bell ring, it clear Tyson bin winded like a bicycle with no air in de tyres. De firepower de man used to have… It done gone like last week pay.

But you tink Guyanese gon tek dat? Nah! Dem seh de fight throw. One man argue Tyson bin “trying to give de young man a chance.” Another seh, “He ain’t want de man feel bad,” like Tyson running a daycare instead of boxing.

Hear dis, though: Why Tyson would throw de fight when a win coulda line he pocket wid more millions and mek he legendary status shine brighter? De excuse dem giving mek no sense, but sense and Guyanese excuses is like water and oil—dem don’t mix.

Dis same “excuse culture” does spill over into everything. Sugar production falling. Blame de weather! Prices high in de market; blame de supply chain crisis. Contractors late with de project; he ain’t get commencement letter. Price for plantain sky high! Deh gat some blight affecting de plant! We borrow money and can’t pay back. De person who we borrow from did not remind we. Dat is how we does roll in Guyana. We gat excuse fuh every sore.

So when dem boys seh we just like we government, don’t tek it personal. Both always got a story fuh tell, and excuses flow like Kaieteur Falls. If only excuses could pay bills, Guyana woulda bin richer than Dubai!

Talk half. Leff half.

