Venezuelan- orchestrated cyber operations targeting Guyana – National Defence Institute

Kaieteur News- There have been orchestrated cyber operations by Venezuela targeting Guyana, Assistant Director Dr. Seon Levius disclosed recently at the inaugural CEO Cybersecurity Workshop held in Guyana by the National Defence Institute (NDI).

Dr. Levius, in what has been described as “a hard-hitting exposé” unveiled the faces, names, and organizations behind the malicious campaign to undermine Guyana’s sovereignty over the Essequibo Region.

A press release issued by the Department of Public Information (DPI), the NDI used high-definition visuals and intelligence, Dr. Levius detailed the tactics employed, from disinformation campaigns and ransomware attacks to phishing schemes aimed at destabilizing institutions.

“Let there be no doubt—Guyana knows exactly what is happening, and we are not defenseless,” Dr. Levius declared, underscoring the nation’s superior countermeasures.

No details were released on the persons and organisations behind the campaign referenced by Dr. Levius.

Meanwhile, the Cybersecurity Workshop saw participation from various leaders in the country’s infrastructure sectors addressing the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures in Guyana.

The workshop was opened by NDI Director Dr. Randolph Persaud delivered a bold and compelling vision for the institute’s strategic mission, positioning it as a transformative force in Guyana’s defense landscape.

“The National Defence Institute is more than an entity; it is the cornerstone of our nation’s resilience against emerging threats,” Dr. Persaud asserted. His address set the tone for an impactful day of high-level discussions and actionable insights.

According to the press release, a key highlight was the presentation by Colonel Sheldon Howell, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the National Defence Institute (NDI) and Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

Colonel Howell provided practical insights into the policy, implementation, and governance of national cybersecurity. Drawing on his extensive experience, he emphasized the need for a cohesive national strategy to combat cyber threats and highlighted the critical role of public-private partnerships in building a resilient digital infrastructure. His pragmatic approach offered participants a clear roadmap for translating policy into action.

Mr. Kester Hutson, President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), spoke of the importance of cybersecurity for Guyana’s private sector. “As the fastest-growing economy in the world, Guyana must lead in cybersecurity innovation to protect its economic future,” he stated.

Steven A. Williams, a leading authority on cybersecurity and data privacy in the Caribbean, led the keynote presentation and an interactive tabletop simulation. As the Executive Director of Sunisle Technology Solutions, Williams conducted a dynamic exercise simulating a ransomware attack on the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. This simulation engaged participants in crisis response and decision-making, highlighting the real-world implications of cybersecurity breaches.

Additionally, Muriana McPherson, Director of Cybersecurity at the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), presented on government’s policy creation and management. She provided a walkthrough of how cybersecurity incidents can be reported to NDMA and showcased tools and resources available through the NDMA website, including guides for incident reporting, threat management best practices, and access to the cybersecurity response network.

Christopher Lawrence, a Guyana-based Information Security Expert, concluded with a session on Corporate Security Best Practices, emphasizing actionable steps for CEOs to fortify their organizations against cyber threats.

The workshop underscored the NDI’s commitment to fostering a robust cybersecurity culture at all levels of leadership in Guyana. By equipping CEOs with the tools and strategies to address modern threats, the institute continues to position Guyana as a regional leader in digital defense and resilience. (DPI)

