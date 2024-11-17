Third Edition of Tourism Guyana Magazine Unveiled at GuyExpo 2024

Kaieteur News-The highly anticipated third edition of Tourism Guyana magazine was unveiled at the Guyana Exposition and Trade Fair (GuyExpo) 2024, offering readers a vibrant look into the country’s culture, history, and natural beauty.

The magazine, produced by Tourism Guyana (TG) in collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), is a celebration of the country’s unique attractions and the rich experiences it has to offer.

The magazine’s striking cover features the breathtaking Pelu Palu Falls, located in Region Eight, near the town of Kopinang. This awe-inspiring image was revealed by Tourism Guyana Co-Founder Lesa Fleming and GTA Director Kamrul Baksh during the launch at GuyExpo.

Fleming shared her excitement about the new edition, acknowledging the challenges faced in bringing the project to life. “We are excited, very, very excited to make this copy of the Tourism Guyana magazine accessible to patrons at GuyExpo, investors, tourists, and others,” she said in a press statement.

This edition is filled with captivating stories and personal experiences from writers who have explored Guyana’s hinterland and beyond. Readers can expect tales of unforgettable adventures, including journeys through the capital city of Georgetown, explorations of the vast savannahs, eco-friendly tourism activities, and visits to iconic Waterfalls such as Wailang Pelu, Pelu Palu, and Kopinang. The magazine also highlights the excitement of the Caribbean Premier League, the region’s biggest sporting event, among other cultural treasures.

Kamrul Baksh, Director of the GTA, praised the team behind the publication for their dedication and hard work.

“I am really elated that this copy is finally here. Its iconic cover page really speaks about venturing deeper, experiential adventure and really representing our tourism product very well. Of course the GTA has contributed several pieces of articles and they really give good perspectives and insights into Guyana’s tourism product,” he related.

Baksh also noted the magazine’s importance in promoting Destination Guyana on a global scale, noting that copies are distributed at trade fairs worldwide. “These magazines are not only distributed locally but naturally we take them to all the major trade shows that we visit. A lot of people relate to our stories, to other people travelling there, and I think that’s an excellent testimonial and an excellent way to promote Guyana,” he added.

In addition to showcasing Guyana’s popular tourist destinations, the latest edition of the magazine also focuses on the country’s Indigenous communities, who are dedicated to preserving the rainforest’s delicate ecosystems and protecting endangered species. The magazine further honors the late Dave Martins of The Tradewinds band, a beloved figure in the Caribbean music scene, whose songs continue to resonate across generations and cultures.

Free copies of the Tourism Guyana magazine are available at GuyExpo, with additional copies set to be distributed to the public in the coming weeks.

This latest edition not only highlights Guyana’s diverse tourism offerings but also serves as a testament to the country’s rich heritage, warm hospitality, and commitment to sustainable tourism.

