Rust and Reputation

Kaieteur news-Dem boys seh cricket in Guyana like Sunday pot roast—barely warm and only show up when yuh gat guests. De Harpy Eagles suppose to be de strongest team, but right now dem softer than butter in midday sun. Is like dem playing de strongest team on paper but when de real match start, de match rust flyin’ left, right, and center.

Dem boys ask, why de team nah live up to it big-name billing? De answer easy—de players rustier than ole bicycle in de seawall breeze. You cyah expect dem to perform when de only practice dem getting is one or two lil trial matches before a big tournament, and dem expect miracles?

Dem boys seh is not de players’ fault. De administration got de cricket in a coma. Too few matches and no rhythm. Is like trying to play pan without sticks—bare noise but no melody. Dem players picking up bats and wondering if dem holding it upside down. And how dem picking team? Reputation! Yuh grandfather coulda hit six sixes in 1965, and yuh still get call up. De lil hungry fella who practicing every day? He can siddung and wait till he name reach de history book. And all because too little matches to give de underlings a fair chance.

Dem boys seh reputation cyaan bat, bowl, or field. And dem administrators need fuh stop treating cricket like de good pants dem only tek out fuh wedding and funeral. Cricket need constant wear, bruk-in like new shoes, or else de Eagles gon keep flopping like kite in dead breeze.

De solution simple: Play cricket! More matches, more practice, more chances fuh new blood. Stop picking players like is a beauty contest. And tell de administrators to do dem job. Dem boys seh, Guyana deserve better than dis team of rust and reputation. Right now, de Harpy Eagles looking more like Harpy Chickens. Cluck, cluck!

