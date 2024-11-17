Robbery suspect shot while trying to disarm Cop

Kaieteur News-A 24-year-old robbery suspect of Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was on Friday night shot in the leg after he allegedly tried to disarm an arresting rank.

He was identified as Neil Miggins better known as “Scissors Head”. Miggins was treated and is presently in custody at the Le Parfaite Harmonie Police Station.

Ranks were sent to arrest him around 23:30 hrs. on Friday.

When they arrived at his home, he did not open the door but pushed his head through his bedroom window.

The ranks reportedly cautioned him about the armed robbery allegation made against him.

“He was told by one of the ranks of the allegation made against him that he, on Saturday 26th October 2024 at about 23:00 hrs, while being armed with a handgun, he robbed Ronston Bostwick of three hundred thousand dollars ($300,000) cash,” police stated.

Miggins reportedly denied the allegations and refused to open his door. With the ranks not moving, Miggins jumped through a window and tried to run away but met face to face with one of the arresting ranks.

Police said that the rank tried to apprehend Miggins but he resisted arrest and tried to disarm him.

A scuffle resulted in the firearm going off, and a round hitting Miggins on his right foot, police said. An injured Miggins was handcuffed and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he received medical treatment and was discharged.

Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, in 2013, Miggins, who was 14-years-old at the time had received injuries after a schoolmate stuck a pair of scissors in his skull. A life-saving emergency surgery was conducted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

His schoolmate was tried and convicted. Miggins’ mother told the court that she would settle the matter for $1.8M as compensation but the offender’s parents could not afford it.

The teenager who wounded Miggins was fined $100,000 and released. The victim’s mother said that her son was affected badly by the injury he received as he could not talk or see properly. As part of his treatment, he was required to attend psychiatric clinic.

