Mr. India Guyana Competition slated for December

Kaieteur News-The Mr. India Guyana competition, celebrating its third year, is slated for December and promises to be a milestone event.

For the first time, the competition will be hosted independently, reflecting its growing popularity and significance.

Unlike previous years where it was blended with the Miss, Mrs., and Teen India Guyana competitions, Mr. India Guyana will now have its own exclusive night of competition.

This year’s event is open to single men aged 18 to 30, marking an extension of the age category to encourage more participants. This new age range is designed to provide opportunities for a broader spectrum of young men to showcase their talents and advocate for important issues.

The last two pageants have been resounding successes, with Mario Moonsammy crowned as the inaugural Mr. India Guyana and Anthony Singh as the most recent titleholder. Their journeys have inspired many young men in Guyana, demonstrating the impact and reach of this esteemed competition.

The Mr. India Guyana competition has evolved into a prestigious national pageant, distinct from the Miss, Mrs., and Teen India Worldwide umbrella. Founded by Guyanese franchise holder Hashim Alli, the competition was established to provide a platform for young men of Indian origin to advocate for various issues and promote cultural heritage. This pageant aims to highlight the rich cultural traditions and the contemporary talents of Indian-descended Guyanese, offering a unique platform for personal and professional growth.

Participants will compete in several segments, including health and fitness, talent, evening attire, ethnic attire, introduction, and the final question round. These segments are designed to showcase the contestants’ versatility, cultural pride, and advocacy skills. Each segment is crafted to challenge and highlight the unique attributes and capabilities of the contestants, ensuring a well-rounded and dynamic competition.

This year’s Mr. India Guyana competition promises to be an exciting and inspiring event. We encourage all eligible young men to seize this opportunity to shine, advocate for important causes, and celebrate their heritage on a national stage. The platform not only elevates personal profiles but also serves as a beacon for cultural advocacy and leadership among young men.

Join us on Friday 22nd November for the official sashing ceremony at the Royal Restaurant & Lounge tickets are currently available at Eyecandy Shoppe located at 198 Thomas Street, Kitty or you can call 680-5999, 688-0036 and cost $5000.

Then Join us on Friday 6thDecember for the grand coronation, a night of culture, talent, and excellence as we celebrate the third anniversary of the Mr. India Guyana competition at the Roraima Ballroom of Ramada Hotel, Providence. This landmark event is set to be a grand celebration of heritage, talent, and advocacy, promising an unforgettable experience for participants and spectators alike.

