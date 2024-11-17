Latest update November 17th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 17, 2024 News
Kaieteur News-During the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the Guyana Public Hospital Corporation (GHPC) went out to tender for the supply and delivery of a number of medical items and services for next year.
Among the items and services, the hospital is seeking bids for the provision of sanitact disposal services, security services, supply and delivery of stationery supplies, and supply and delivery of laboratory and radiology supplies for 2025, among others.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Guyana Public Hospital Corporation
(GPHC seeking medical equipment, sanitation supplies among other services for 2025)
