GNBS AT GUYEXPO 2024: PROMOTING STANDARDS & MEASUREMENT SERVICES TO BOOST BUSINESSES

…GNBS IN FOCUS

Kaieteur News-The highly anticipated GuyExpo 2024 began on Thursday at its usual location – Sophia Exhibition Complex, Georgetown. This grand exposition provides many opportunities to showcase local products and services, create visibility of local business brands, and foster engagements towards new investment opportunities. Thousands of patrons continue to show up to this event daily as they witness and celebrate Guyana’s remarkable economic transformation, evident by the various booth displays.

The theme for GuyExpo2024 is “Guyana on Show, The Fastest Growing Economy,” reflecting the government’s commitment to supporting small businesses and investing in their growth. This theme is in alignment with the Guyana National Bureau of Standards’ (GNBS) efforts to support local businesses through its various services. Hence, the GNBS established its booth at the event to educate, engage, and inspire exhibitors and visitors to use standards in improving and maintaining the quality and reputation of Guyanese products and services.

Through displays, demonstrations, and interactive sessions, Team GNBS engaged patrons on the various National Standards, Certification programmes, Training, Calibration, Testing and Verification services available. By enabling local businesses to meet quality benchmarks, GNBS is helping to make more Guyanese goods and services competitive on the world stage.

During the four-day event, the GNBS Product Compliance services were also exhibited. The GNBS monitors seventeen (17) categories of products including Electrical and Electronic Appliances, Weighing and Measuring Devices, Textiles, Garments, Footwear, Gas Stoves, Furniture, Toys and Playthings, Christmas Trees and Decorative Lighting, Cellular Phones, Gold Articles and Electrical Fittings and Equipment. Recognising that there are usually increased purchases of most of these items during the Christmas shopping season, patrons were educated on requirements for product compliance and tips for making good buying decisions.

As we focus on GuyExpo and beyond, in an economy defined by rapid progress and unlimited potential, the GNBS’ role in setting and enforcing standards has never been more relevant. As such, the Bureau is proud to be the National Standards Body and is grateful for every opportunity to showcase what it does to promote a culture of quality through standards.

The GNBS commends the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and its team of organisers for the successful hosting of GuyExpo2024.No doubt, this exposition continues to meaningfully serve exhibitors as they work to place the spotlight on their many phenomenal offerings, while providing an entertaining experience for all attendees.

For more information on any of the Bureau’s services, call telephone numbers: 219-0064/ 65/ 66, or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org. You can also WhatsApp us on +592 692 4627 (GNBS).

