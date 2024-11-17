Latest update November 17th, 2024 1:00 AM

EPA among seven bodies flagged for continuously breaching Accountability Act

Nov 17, 2024

Table showing Statutory Bodies flagged in the 2023 Audit Report for continuously breaching the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act.

Kaieteur News- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is among seven statutory bodies under the remit of the Office of the President that has been flagged by the Auditor General (AG) Deodat Sharma, for continuously breaching the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act of 2003 for failing to submit Financial Statements to be audited and have their accounts laid in the National Assembly in a timely manner.

In his latest report, the AG pointed out that the sum of $2.809 billion was allotted for subsidies and contributions to Local Organisations. It should be noted that an allotment transfer of $34M was approved, decreasing the total funds available to $2.775 billion.

“According to the Appropriation Accounts, amounts totalling $2.734 billion were expended as at 31 December 2023; included in the sum of $2.734 billion expended, were amounts totalling $2.465 billion which were released to seven statutory bodies under the control of the Office of the President,” the 2023 AG Report explains.

The organizations include the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC), Institute of Applied Science and Technology, Guyana Office for Investment, EPA, Protected Areas Commission, Wildlife Management Authority and the National Parks Commission.

While these statutory bodies are subject to separate financial audits and reporting, the Audit Office noted that the organizations continued to breach Section 80 (1), (3)(c) and (4) of the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act of 2003 by failing to submit Financial Statements for audit and to have their accounts laid in the National Assembly in a timely manner.

The AG said that the Head of the Budget Agency indicated that a correspondence was issued to the Head of the respective agencies for an update, however, at the time of publication of the report, the status quo remained the same. It was noted that the Heads of the Agencies committed to make every effort to improve in this regard.

To this end, the Audit Office recommended that the Head of Budget Agency ensure strict compliance with Section 80 (1), (3)(c) and (4) of the FMA Act 2003.

