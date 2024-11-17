Baby dies, toddler severely burnt in Sophia fire

Kaieteur News- An 11-month-old baby has died and her toddler sibling badly injured after a fire, believed to be accidentally set by children playing with matches, destroyed a shack located at Cummings Park, ‘E’ Field Sophia, Georgetown.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a press release Saturday night said that the fire which started at around 11:00h was “accidentally ignited by children playing with matches.”

The dead infant has been identified as Melveena Angel Blair. The injured toddler is said to have received third degree burns to his back and arms. He was rushed to the hospital by his father.

The 34-year-old mother of the children, Tineisha Israel, was reportedly questioned by police. Kaieteur News understands that Israel lived with her 33-year-old common law husband Carl Blair and their four children ages 6, 4, 2 and the 11-month-old.

Neither the woman nor her partner was at home at the time of the fire.

According to reports, the woman left with one of the four children around 07:00hrs. The three remaining children were locked inside the shack. The main door to the house was reportedly padlocked on the outside.

“The mother, Tineisha Israel, was working five houses away, leaving the children unsupervised when the fire broke out,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, neighbours recalled hearing a crackling sound around 11:00hrs.

One woman told reporters, “Me and me son went upstairs and we hear pi, pi, pi, and when we look out, we see she other son (The five-year-old), jump through the Window”.

Neighbours reportedly alerted the children’s mother and some of them rushed over to help. The residents were forced to “lash off a lock to get inside” and managed to pull the toddler from the burning building but it was too late to save the baby girl.

The neighbours recalled that the baby was seen laying on an engulfed mattress.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was called in but by the time firefighters arrived they were only able to extinguish the fire and pull the baby’s charred remains from the ruble.

Kaieteur News understands that Israel and Blair would often leave their young children locked in the house while they go to work. Neighbours said the woman would usually leave the home early and return around midday.

Up to press time, no report was released by the GFS or the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Meanwhile, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn visited the scene where he met with police and family members to discuss the deadly incident.

“Additionally, the Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud, and personnel from her office have visited the scene and are currently offering assistance to the family”, the ministry further stated before adding “These efforts aim to assist the family as they begin the painful process of coping with their loss and rebuilding their lives”.

