(Why de Vee Pee missed de 5 A.M. Roll Call?)

Kaieteur News- De President decide fuh call a 5 a.m. meeting wid he ministers, permanent secretaries, engineers and contractors. But like de Vee Pee nah get de memo. Dem ministers tun up and had to stand up like in a school assembly facing de headmaster. But instead of whip, de President was wielding a spreadsheet.

But de Vee Pee? Nowhere to be seen. Dem boys hear dem nah gat no alarm clock which can wake up de Vee Pee at 5 a.m. in the morning. And even if he was awake, de man too busy. In fact, he so busy, he nah know which time zone he operating in. Dem boys seh de Vee Pee so busy, he don’t know if he deh pon Guyana time, Houston time, or Dubai time? Who could blame de man?

Dem boys seh de Constitution does call he a minister, but in reality, he ain’t no ordinary minister. When de President seh all ministers must come and stand up, he ain’t mean all all. Some are more equal than others. Yuh really think de President woulda tongue-lash de Vee Pee? He dare not try dat! No, sah! De Vee Pee is a “Big Minister,” de kind who does operate on a “By Appointment Only” schedule.

But dem boys seh it woulda been nice fuh hear what de Vee Pee had fuh say. But de Vee Pee too slick fuh dat. He mek sure he not fuh show up and give anybody a chance fuh ask he how come Guyana still cyant tell how much oil deh or why we giving away more than we getting.

Dem boys seh when yuh deh high up in de PPP government, as de Vee Pee is, yuh does get to write yuh own rulebook. If de President seh meeting at 5 a.m., de Vee Pee seh he meeting himself at 10 a.m., wid a cup of coffee. Dem boys seh dat is real power—when yuh is more equal dan all de others.

