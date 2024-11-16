RHTYSC Cricket teams preparing for 34th consecutive Christmas Outreach Programme

Kaieteur Sports-The cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS are currently preparing to host their 34th consecutive annual Christmas Outreach Programme. The teams-Poonai Pharmacy under 13, Farfan and Mendes under 15, Bakewell under 17 and second division, Pepsi under 19, Metro Females and Namilco Thunderbolt Flour first division would be hosting a series of activities during the period 5th to 24th of December under the theme “Making a positive difference “.

The programme’s main activity would be the hosting of the 10th edition of the popular Rose Hall Town Christmas Village from the 21st to 24th in the compound of the Rose Hall Town Primary. The village involves the transformation of the Rose Hall Primary School compound into a dreamland for kids for the festive season.

Club Organising Secretary Robby Kissoonlall stated that the programme is part of the club’s effort to get youths to understand the importance of serving the less fortunate and preparing club members to be responsible citizens of the country.

Among the different activities planned apart from the Christmas Village are the distribution of one thousand food hampers to less fortunate families, sharing out of five thousands toys to kids along with Christmas breakfast for senior citizens and five hundred special package for single parent household.

Other planned events are a Concert with artistes across the ancient county, a one hour television programme with the youths of the St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, feeding of the poor programme for 500 persons, donation of bicycles and school bags to students and assisting several youths to fulfill their dreams to become sportsmen with donation of sports gears. Kissoonlall also disclosed that the teams would be working along with the therapy department of the Port Mourant Public Hospital to host a party for patients and share out food hampers along with toys. The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club would also be assisting several organisations and clubs with much needed items over the next two months. Donations would be made to the St Agnes Anglican Church, St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, New Amsterdam Fire Station, Rose Hall Town Mayor and Town Council and the Rose Hall Town Wesleyan Church among others.

The club launched the 2024 edition of the programme by handing a donation of kitchen utensils to the Guyana Fire Service Station in New Amsterdam. Club Secretary Hilbert Foster handed over the donation to the Officer in Charge Mr Fernandes and committed to further assistance before the end of the year.

Foster, the former President of the Berbice Cricket Board stated that the club is very grateful for the assistance it has received from several friends including the Office of the Prime Minister, Panthera Solutions, KSM Inc, Bakewell, Chandradat Chinatami, Namilco, GNNL and Beacon Cafe . Special mention was also made of Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana Dr Paloma Mohamed and West Indies player Shimron Hetmyer.

The RHTYSC was founded in September, 1990 by three times Commonwealth Youth Service awardee, the St Francis Youth Club and is the only youth and sports club in Guyana to have ever received a national award-the Medal of Service. It has won a total of 125 tournaments at all levels and produced 124 players for Berbice and Guyana. Sixteen of those players have gone on to play for either the West Indies or the United States. The club currently has eight of its members contracted by the Guyana and Cricket West Indies.

