Latest update November 16th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Miner dies after pit caves in at Issano Backdam

Nov 16, 2024 News

Dead: Owen Smith

Kaieteur News- A tragic mining accident on Thursday afternoon claimed the life of 31-year-old gold miner Owen Smith at 10 Miles Backdam, Issano, Middle Mazaruni River.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm when a section of the mining pit collapsed, burying Smith.

Police reports indicate that Smith, a resident of Kaburi Village, Middle Mazaruni River, was employed as a ‘jet man’ by his younger brother, 30-year-old Dorwin Smith.

At the time of the incident, Owen was working alongside Dorwin, their father Oliver Smith, and another brother, Jason Smith, in a pit approximately 40 feet long, 50 feet wide, and 30 feet deep.

While operating the jet, Owen was caught in a sudden landslide as a large section of land broke off and collapsed into the pit, submerging him. His family members managed to escape unharmed but were unable to save Owen immediately. They returned to dig him out, but it took about 15 minutes to retrieve his unresponsive body from the debris.

Owen was rushed to the 72 Miles Health Centre, where health worker, Audrey Welcome pronounced him dead on arrival. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

(Miner dies after pit caves in at Issano Backdam)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 11th, 2024

 

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Glasgow sets new scoring record as Golden Jaguars settle Barbados 4-1

Glasgow sets new scoring record as Golden Jaguars settle Barbados 4-1

Nov 16, 2024

…return game set for November 19 By Rawle Toney Kaieteur  Sports-The Golden Jaguars celebrated a commanding 4-1 victory over Barbados at the Wildey Turf, but the night belonged to Omari Glasgow,...
Read More
Delroy Tyrrell’s fight to swim for Guyana continues amid GASA controversy

Delroy Tyrrell’s fight to swim for Guyana...

Nov 16, 2024

V&V Distributors joins the cast of sponsors to host MVP Sports U11 Girl’s Football

V&V Distributors joins the cast of sponsors...

Nov 16, 2024

Caesar and company helps Jags’ roar to finals with 4-wicket win 

Caesar and company helps Jags’ roar to finals...

Nov 16, 2024

RHTYSC Cricket teams preparing for 34th consecutive Christmas Outreach Programme

RHTYSC Cricket teams preparing for 34th...

Nov 16, 2024

Guyana Badminton team delivers strong performances in Suriname

Guyana Badminton team delivers strong...

Nov 16, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]