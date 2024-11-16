Miner dies after pit caves in at Issano Backdam

Kaieteur News- A tragic mining accident on Thursday afternoon claimed the life of 31-year-old gold miner Owen Smith at 10 Miles Backdam, Issano, Middle Mazaruni River.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm when a section of the mining pit collapsed, burying Smith.

Police reports indicate that Smith, a resident of Kaburi Village, Middle Mazaruni River, was employed as a ‘jet man’ by his younger brother, 30-year-old Dorwin Smith.

At the time of the incident, Owen was working alongside Dorwin, their father Oliver Smith, and another brother, Jason Smith, in a pit approximately 40 feet long, 50 feet wide, and 30 feet deep.

While operating the jet, Owen was caught in a sudden landslide as a large section of land broke off and collapsed into the pit, submerging him. His family members managed to escape unharmed but were unable to save Owen immediately. They returned to dig him out, but it took about 15 minutes to retrieve his unresponsive body from the debris.

Owen was rushed to the 72 Miles Health Centre, where health worker, Audrey Welcome pronounced him dead on arrival. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

(Miner dies after pit caves in at Issano Backdam)