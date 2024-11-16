GuyExpo 2024 opens with over 280 exhibitors

Kaieteur News- Guyana’s premier trade fair, GuyExpo 2024, opened officially on Thursday at the Sophia Exhibition Centre, marking the event’s second consecutive year since its resumption following a hiatus.

The four-day event, being held under the theme “Guyana on Show: The Fastest Growing Economy,” features over 280 booths and is set to attract more than 100,000 visitors from November 15 to 17.

The exhibition showcases a wide array of businesses and organizations, both local and international, with participants from countries such as Grenada, Canada, and China, presenting goods and services across various sectors. The opening ceremony was a vibrant celebration of Guyana’s cultural heritage, featuring performances in dance, song, and drumming.

Government officials, including President Irfaan Ali, Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Oneidge Walrond, Prime Minister Mark Phillips, and other members of the government, attended the opening ceremony.

In her remarks, Minister Walrond highlighted the significance of GuyExpo for small businesses and the public, noting the overwhelming support from the previous year.

“Last year, the overwhelming support from our small business sector and the public reaffirmed the significance of this iconic event for a range of stakeholders in our economic landscape,” she said. “GuyExpo is a premier platform showcasing the innovation and quality of locally produced goods and services,” the minister added.

Walrond also pointed out the growth of the exhibition this year, with approximately 283 exhibitors, surpassing last year’s total of 200. She emphasized the diverse sectors represented at the fair, which include agro-processing, manufacturing, academia, government services, and foreign companies.

Minister Waldron also referenced the government’s mid-year economic report, which revealed a 49.4% real GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth for the first half of 2024, with a notable 12.6% growth in the non-oil sector. “This growth is a testament to the strides we’re making across all sectors of the economy,” she said.

Meanwhile, President Irfaan Ali, in his address, announced that the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce would prioritize financial literacy initiatives in 2025. He explained, “It is how we deploy individual wealth in a collective way to create long-term sustainable revenue streams.”

The president also shared his vision for Guyana’s future and its role in the regional context. “The prosperity of Guyana will be incomplete if it does not contribute to the prosperity of the region,” President Ali stated.

He further emphasized the importance of moving beyond simple resource distribution to focus on wealth creation.

“Wealth creation is not achieved by circulating wealth; it happens when we build, produce, and create something that wasn’t there before. It’s about a nation coming together to produce goods, refine services, and elevate our industries,” President Ali explained.

The president also reiterated the government’s direct support for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), noting that over $1B has been distributed to support 4,000 SMEs (small and medium-scale enterprises) across the country. Additionally, more than 10,000 businesses have benefitted from government-sponsored training programmes.

“These results are not accidental or by chance. They are the product of a carefully articulated vision, backed by hard work, commitment, sound policy-making, and financial prudence,” President Ali concluded.

Admission to GUYEXPO 2024 is affordable, with tickets priced at $500 for adults and $300 for children. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a variety of exhibits, sample local delicacies at the two food courts, and learn about the numerous products and services available. The event offers a unique opportunity for businesses to network, showcase their innovations, and build relationships with both local and international partners.

