(Guyana expects “strong solidarity” from Trump administration on border controversy)

Nov 16, 2024

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo

 

Kaieteur News- Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo expressed confidence on Thursday that the incoming Donald Trump US-administration would provide “strong solidarity” in addressing the ongoing Guyana-Venezuela border controversy.

At his party’s weekly press conference held at Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown, Jagdeo acknowledged the strong partnership Guyana enjoys with the outgoing Biden administration but emphasized that the country anticipates an even stronger relationship with the new United States (U.S.) government.

“We had a good working relationship with the Biden administration, and we are looking forward to an even better working relationship with the Trump administration,” Jagdeo said.

Jagdeo took the opportunity to highlight past interactions between Guyana and U.S. officials, particularly noting an incident during the Biden administration when the U.S. vetoed an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan for a Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) project.

He pointed specifically to the efforts of Senator Marco Rubio, who has been nominated to be Secretary of State in the incoming Donald Trump administration.

“Senator Rubio wrote to the Biden administration when they vetoed the loan to Guyana for the IDB’s GYSBI project, urging that it should not happen,” Jagdeo explained.

Looking ahead to the new administration, Jagdeo expressed optimism for continued collaboration. “We are very pleased that Senator Rubio will now be the Secretary of State, because he is very much aware of the issue with Venezuela, which is a crucial matter for us,” Jagdeo said.

Jagdeo further emphasized the importance of the U.S. stance on the ongoing Guyana-Venezuela border controversy, which is currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). He expressed hope that under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stronger support for Guyana in its position on the matter would be forthcoming.

“He [Senator Rubio] is well aware of the Venezuela issue, and we expect strong solidarity from him and the Trump administration on this matter,” Jagdeo added.

Venezuela has long claimed more than two-third of Guyana’s resource-rich Essequibo. In 1899, Guyana (then British Guiana) and Venezuela participated in an Arbitral Award, conclusively settling their border, including the Essequibo territory as part of Guyana. However, prior to Guyana’s independence, Venezuela revived the border controversy.

In March 2018, Guyana approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and submitted an application seeking a final and binding judgment on the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award and the boundary between the two states.

