Former murder accused on gun and ammo charges

Kaieteur News- Former policeman Lloyd Roberts appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday, to face charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The 43-year-old, a resident of Lot 3667 North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, is accused of having in his possession an illegal Glock 19mm pistol and 18 rounds of 9mm ammunition, which were allegedly found on him in Robb Street, Georgetown on November 14 ,2024. However, Roberts is no stranger to the law. He was charged in 2009 and 2016 for three murders.

Roberts, a father of ten, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty where the two charges were read to him. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

An application for bail, citing “special circumstances” was made by an attorney on behalf of Roberts’ lawyer, Everton Singh-Lammy.

Singh-Lammy in his statements explained that Roberts had been the victim of an attempted assassination in August 2024 on Durban Street, Georgetown. The lawyer claimed that Roberts had been shot three times—in the face, abdomen, and hip—during the incident. The lawyer said, “Although he appears to be fit, there are internal injuries that doctors are still evaluating.” However, no medical evidence was presented to the court.

Singh-Lammy in his application further stated that Roberts had been at a bank on Robb Street to conduct business when four police officers arrested him. “He claims that whatever the police say they found on him, he only saw it (gun and ammunition) at the police station,” the lawyer explained. “He maintains that they were planted on him.”

The lawyer also expressed concern for Roberts’ safety, suggesting that the gun charge could be part of another attempt on his life. “We fear that if he is kept in custody, the persons who desperately want to kill him will get through,” the defence lawyer argued. The lawyer concluded by noting that the offence Roberts was charged with was bailable, with a maximum penalty of three years in prison, and reiterated that his client was fearful for his life.

Meanwhile, the prosecution opposed bail, highlighting Roberts’ criminal history. The prosecutor pointed out that Roberts had previously been accused of involvement in three murders, and argued that there were no “special reasons” to grant him bail in this case. The prosecution also noted that no medical evidence had been presented to support the defence’s claims regarding Roberts’ injuries.

Further, the prosecutor contended that Roberts had been found in possession of the firearm, and when asked if he had a licence to carry it, he admitted that he did not.

After considering both sides, Magistrate McGusty decided to grant Roberts’ bail. He was released on $200,000 bail for each charge, with the condition that he reports to the Brickdam Police Station on the last Friday of every month. Roberts is scheduled to return to court for further proceedings on December 6, 2024.

According to police reports, officers acting on received information observed Roberts standing near the Republic Bank on Robb Street. Police then searched him and allegedly discovered the firearm and ammunition concealed in his crotch. When questioned about his firearm licence, Roberts reportedly stated that he did not have one. He was then informed of the charges against him and cautioned accordingly.

Roberts was arrested subsequently and taken to the Brickdam Police Station, where the firearm and ammunition were sealed into evidence. He was charged after further investigation.

It was reported that Roberts in March 2009, he was accused of the double murder of Romeo De Agrella and his son, Clint De Agrella. Roberts was one of three men charged with the killings, but the charges against him were dismissed on February 9, 2010, by Magistrate Alan Wilson.

In September 2016, Roberts faced charges for the murder of 19-year-old Ryan Sergeant, who was shot outside the Rio Night Club in Queenstown, Georgetown. The murder accused and two other men were also slapped with four charges each – two for illegal possession of firearms and two for illegal possession of ammunition.

(Former murder accused on gun and ammo charges)