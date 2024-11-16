First precast girder installed at new Demerara River Bridge

Kaieteur News-The first precast girder was installed on Friday at the West Bank Demerara side of the new Demerara River Bridge. The installation of the girder marks a significant step in the bridge’s construction, with 75 percent of the overall project now completed.

The precast girder, a key structural component of the bridge, is a horizontal beam designed to support the deck and the weight of traffic. Each girder weighs approximately 120 tons and was manufactured in China, specifically for the project.

In 2022, a US$260 million contract was awarded to a joint venture of China Railway Construction Corporation (International) Limited, China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Co., Ltd, and China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd for the construction of the new bridge. The new crossing will replace the existing Demerara Harbour Bridge, which has outlived its lifespan by more than 20 years.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill emphasized the significance of the installation of the girder. “… Now we are connecting the girders (it) brings us another milestone event,” he told reporters.

“I just confirmed that the sections of the cable-stay are already in the country and the remainder is on the high seas heading to Guyana. When that starts putting in that will be another milestone event, where we connect the bridge from the west side to the east side, so we are moving along,” the minister said while noting that works on the bridge occurs 24-hours daily to ensure steady progress.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Public Works receives weekly reports and that, to date, the project is on track with no major issues known.

“The only thing that can cause a delay is the human element that is to be involved just couldn’t keep moving (with) the pace they should move, I think the company is adequately mobilized, their machinery is here,” Edghill said.

Looking ahead, the Minister expressed excitement about the towering height of the bridge, which will become a defining feature.

He said, “I asked them (the Chinese construction company) when we are going to reach the real height of the tower because that is the marvel and the amazement of everybody who is traveling the bridge, how high the bridge is going to be in that section?”

According to the construction team, the towers are expected to reach a height of 112 meters by December 2024, up from the current height of 73 meters. This means an additional 40 meters will be added. Continuous casting and careful attention to curing are being employed to ensure that the project stays on schedule.

Meanwhile, Project Manager Patrick Thompson shared details of Friday’s operation. The launch began at o5:00h on Friday, with the first girder traveling from the precast yard, located just 200 meters away, to its designated position. The girder was then connected to the girder launcher, a blue crane which was used to position the girder onto the first two pairs of supports.

“A total of 472 girders need to be launched, with each set of pairs consisting of eight girders connected to each other,” Thompson explained. Once the first set of eight girders is successfully launched, the launcher will be moved, and this process will continue until we reach the central span of the bridge.

Thompson added that the project has two travelers and two launchers to ensure the simultaneous launching of girders, which will speed up the process.

The project manager also spoke of the innovative design of the new bridge, which differs significantly from the existing structure.

“It’s a completely different type of bridge,” he said adding that “The existing bridge is a steel thrust bridge; this is a concrete girder bridge. The new bridge is designed to last 100 years, whereas the old bridge was only designed for 20 years, it’s now 40 years old.”

The new Demerara River Bridge is being built with reinforced concrete, incorporating advanced reinforcement technologies that will enhance its strength and durability. Unlike some other bridges that rely solely on prefabricated concrete, the new bridge will be both pre-stressed and post-tensioned, features that will significantly extend its lifespan.

Thompson explained that initially, for something to have long-lasting durability, it must be constructed with materials that ensure its longevity. The bridge’s reinforced concrete structure, combined with these advanced techniques, will help ensure that it serves the estimated 100-year life span.

The Demerara River Bridge is scheduled to be completed in March 2025. Once completed, the bridge will not only replace the Demerara Harbour Bridge but will also serve as a symbol of Guyana’s growing capacity to manage large-scale infrastructure projects. (Christal Yong)

