Driver dies after crashing into utility pole at No. 61 Village

Kaieteur News- A 41-year-old man lost his life on Thursday night in an accident at No. 61 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice. The incident occurred around 10:10 pm and involved motorcar HC 2918, driven by Mark Autar (Zaman Ali) of Lot 13 Section ‘A’, No. 71 Village, Corentyne.

According to police, Autar was driving south along the eastern lane of the road at a high speed when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The car slammed into a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) utility pole on the roadside, leaving the driver pinned inside.

Public-spirited citizens helped remove Autar, who was in an unconscious state, from the wreckage. He was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.

Autar’s body is currently at the Skeldon Public Hospital mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

