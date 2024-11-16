Latest update November 16th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 16, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- A 41-year-old man lost his life on Thursday night in an accident at No. 61 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice. The incident occurred around 10:10 pm and involved motorcar HC 2918, driven by Mark Autar (Zaman Ali) of Lot 13 Section ‘A’, No. 71 Village, Corentyne.
According to police, Autar was driving south along the eastern lane of the road at a high speed when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The car slammed into a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) utility pole on the roadside, leaving the driver pinned inside.
Public-spirited citizens helped remove Autar, who was in an unconscious state, from the wreckage. He was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.
Autar’s body is currently at the Skeldon Public Hospital mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
(Driver dies after crashing into utility pole at No. 61 Village)
Nov 16, 2024…return game set for November 19 By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports-The Golden Jaguars celebrated a commanding 4-1 victory over Barbados at the Wildey Turf, but the night belonged to Omari Glasgow,...
Nov 16, 2024
Nov 16, 2024
Nov 16, 2024
Nov 16, 2024
Nov 16, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and its exuberant General Secretary, Bharrat... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]