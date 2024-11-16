Latest update November 16th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Driver dies after crashing into utility pole at No. 61 Village

Nov 16, 2024 News

Autar also has a photo identification in the name of Zaman Ali

Kaieteur News- A 41-year-old man lost his life on Thursday night in an accident at No. 61 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice. The incident occurred around 10:10 pm and involved motorcar HC 2918, driven by Mark Autar (Zaman Ali) of Lot 13 Section ‘A’, No. 71 Village, Corentyne.

According to police, Autar was driving south along the eastern lane of the road at a high speed when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The car slammed into a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) utility pole on the roadside, leaving the driver pinned inside.

Public-spirited citizens helped remove Autar, who was in an unconscious state, from the wreckage. He was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.

Autar’s body is currently at the Skeldon Public Hospital mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

(Driver dies after crashing into utility pole at No. 61 Village)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 11th, 2024

 

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Glasgow sets new scoring record as Golden Jaguars settle Barbados 4-1

Glasgow sets new scoring record as Golden Jaguars settle Barbados 4-1

Nov 16, 2024

…return game set for November 19 By Rawle Toney Kaieteur  Sports-The Golden Jaguars celebrated a commanding 4-1 victory over Barbados at the Wildey Turf, but the night belonged to Omari Glasgow,...
Read More
Delroy Tyrrell’s fight to swim for Guyana continues amid GASA controversy

Delroy Tyrrell’s fight to swim for Guyana...

Nov 16, 2024

V&V Distributors joins the cast of sponsors to host MVP Sports U11 Girl’s Football

V&V Distributors joins the cast of sponsors...

Nov 16, 2024

Caesar and company helps Jags’ roar to finals with 4-wicket win 

Caesar and company helps Jags’ roar to finals...

Nov 16, 2024

RHTYSC Cricket teams preparing for 34th consecutive Christmas Outreach Programme

RHTYSC Cricket teams preparing for 34th...

Nov 16, 2024

Guyana Badminton team delivers strong performances in Suriname

Guyana Badminton team delivers strong...

Nov 16, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]